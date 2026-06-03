HSSC Issues PMT Schedule for Female Police Constable Recruitment 2026; Candidates List Out

Summary According to the commission, the PMT will be conducted from June 8 to June 13, 2026, for candidates shortlisted on the basis of their Common Eligibility Test (CET) merit The list of eligible candidates has been published on the commission's official website

The Haryana State Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the examination schedule and list of shortlisted candidates for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) under the Female Police Constable (General Duty) Recruitment 2026.

According to the commission, the PMT will be conducted from June 8 to June 13, 2026, for candidates shortlisted on the basis of their Common Eligibility Test (CET) merit. The list of eligible candidates has been published on the commission's official website.

In an official notification, HSSC stated that candidates have been shortlisted up to 25 times the number of advertised vacancies for the PMT stage. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 600 Female Police Constable posts in Haryana Police.

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The Physical Measurement Test is a crucial stage of the selection process and serves as a screening round to assess whether candidates meet the prescribed physical standards. Only those who successfully qualify the PMT will be eligible to proceed to the next phase of recruitment.

The Haryana Police Female Constable recruitment process consists of multiple stages designed to evaluate candidates on physical fitness, eligibility, knowledge, and medical suitability.

The selection process begins with the preparation of a merit list based on CET scores. Shortlisted candidates are then called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), followed by the Physical Screening Test (PST).

Candidates who clear both physical tests will appear for the written examination. Successful candidates will subsequently undergo document verification and a medical examination before the final merit list is prepared.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to strengthen the state's police force by filling 600 vacancies for Female Police Constable (General Duty) positions. Thousands of candidates are expected to participate in the physical testing phase beginning this week.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the commission's portal for updates regarding the PST schedule, written examination, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.