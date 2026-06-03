JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Business Rules Out; Check Major Changes in Admission Process

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
14:06 PM

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Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the counselling guidelines and business rules for the 2026–27 academic session.
One of the most significant changes introduced in the 2026–27 admission cycle is the inclusion of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru in the joint seat allocation process alongside the IITs.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the counselling guidelines and business rules for the 2026–27 academic session, detailing the admission framework for some of India’s leading engineering and science institutions. The centralised counselling process will facilitate seat allocation for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JoSAA counselling serves as the common admission platform for candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2026 and JEE (Main) 2026. Through this process, eligible candidates are allotted seats in participating institutions based on their ranks, category, eligibility status, and preferences submitted during counselling.

One of the most significant changes introduced in the 2026–27 admission cycle is the inclusion of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru in the joint seat allocation process alongside the IITs. The addition of IISc has led to several revisions across the counselling rulebook and marks a notable expansion of the centralised admission system. Candidates qualifying through JEE (Advanced) 2026 will now be able to participate in the seat allocation process for IISc through the JoSAA platform, subject to the institute’s eligibility requirements.

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The newly released guidelines also provide greater clarity regarding the eligibility of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin [PIO (I)] candidates. According to the revised provisions, OCI/PIO candidates who have completed their Class XII education outside India will be eligible only for Other State or All India quota seats under the NIT+ system. Such candidates will not be considered for Home State quota seats in participating NITs and other institutions covered under the NIT+ framework.

Another major revision relates to preparatory course admissions. The latest business rules expand the number of preparatory rank lists from four to seven categories. In addition to the existing provisions, separate preparatory rank lists have now been introduced for OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD candidates. The change is expected to provide a more structured and inclusive admission pathway for candidates belonging to these categories.

The guidelines have also adopted the term “NIT+ System” more comprehensively throughout the document. Instead of repeatedly referring to NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes separately, the updated rules use the broader terminology to simplify references and improve clarity.

While there has been no change in the policy governing female supernumerary seats, the latest counselling framework offers a more detailed explanation of how Female-Only seat pools are distributed across various reservation categories, seat types, and state quotas. The expanded description is aimed at improving transparency and helping candidates better understand the allocation methodology.

The eligibility requirements for participation in JoSAA counselling remain linked to national-level entrance examination performance. Candidates seeking admission to IITs and IISc Bengaluru must have successfully qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2026. Meanwhile, students aspiring to secure admission to the NIT+ system, which includes NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other GFTIs, are required to possess a valid JEE (Main) 2026 rank.

In addition to entrance examination qualifications, all applicants must fulfil the Class XII or equivalent academic eligibility criteria prescribed under the JoSAA Business Rules. Candidates must also satisfy the institution-specific admission requirements applicable to IITs, IISc, and institutions covered under the NIT+ system.

With the counselling process for 2026 already underway, the revised guidelines provide candidates with a clearer understanding of the admission framework, eligibility conditions, reservation policies, and seat allocation procedures. Aspirants are advised to carefully review the updated business rules and remain attentive to counselling deadlines to ensure a smooth admission process into India's premier technical and scientific institutions.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
14:07 PM
JoSAA Counselling 2026 Joint Seat Allocation Authority Admissions
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