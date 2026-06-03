Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Release Delayed; Know Passing Scores and New Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
14:13 PM

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Summary
The results will be declared after the announcement of the Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations conducted by the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education
Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will be able to check their scorecards on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has announced a revised schedule for the AP EAMCET 2026 (now AP EAPCET) results. The results will be declared after the announcement of the Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations conducted by the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.

Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will be able to check their scorecards on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The official notification reads: “On the advice of higher authorities, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.”

AP EAMCET 2026: Important Dates

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  • Engineering Examination: May 12–18, 2026
  • Pharmacy Examination: May 19–20, 2026
  • Shifts: First shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon; Second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM
  • Provisional Answer Key Released: May 25, 2026
  • Objection Window: May 25–27, 2026

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the AP EAMCET Result 2026 link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Click Submit to view your result.
  5. Download and save the result page.
  6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

AP EAMCET, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, is the state-level entrance test for admission to B.Tech, B.Pharm, Agriculture, and related undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official portal for updates regarding the result announcement.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
14:14 PM
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) AP EAMCET
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