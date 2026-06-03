UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 - UPPRPB Confirms Release Timeline Ahead of June 8 Exam

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 shortly. Aspirants who have registered for the recruitment process will be able to download their admit cards through the official UPPRPB website (uppbpb.gov.in) once the link is activated.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 beginning June 5, providing candidates with access to their hall tickets ahead of the upcoming written examination. Aspirants who have registered for the recruitment process will be able to download their admit cards through the official UPPRPB website (uppbpb.gov.in) once the link is activated.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, at various examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit card availability and examination-related instructions.

Ahead of the release of the admit cards, the recruitment board has already issued city intimation slips, allowing applicants to know their allotted examination city in advance. The facility was introduced to help candidates make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements before the examination dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official schedule announced by the Board, admit cards will be made available three days prior to the respective examination dates of candidates. Applicants will therefore need to download their hall tickets within the stipulated period and verify all details carefully before appearing for the examination.

To access the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026, candidates will need to visit the official website and click on the admit card download link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials and submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of the document for future reference and examination-day use.

The hall ticket will contain several important details related to the examination. These include the candidate's name, registration number, examination date, allotted examination centre, reporting time, shift details, gate closing time, photograph, and signature. In addition, the admit card will feature important instructions that candidates must follow while appearing for the examination.

Applicants are advised to carefully review all information mentioned on the admit card immediately after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy in personal details or examination information, candidates should contact the concerned authorities before the examination date to avoid inconvenience.

Through this recruitment drive, the department aims to fill a total of 32,679 constable vacancies across various units and branches within the state police force.