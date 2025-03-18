Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Live Screening of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 Re-Entry and Touchdown at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Kolkata

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
15:25 PM

BITM

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The live screening will begin at 1:45 AM, allowing visitors to experience a historic moment in space exploration in real time
SpaceX Crew-9, a part of NASA's ongoing collaboration with private space companies, carries a crew of astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS)

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata is excited to host a special event for space enthusiasts and science lovers. On the early hours of March 19, 2025, the museum will be screening the re-entry and touchdown of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. The live screening will begin at 1:45 AM, allowing visitors to experience a historic moment in space exploration in real time.

SpaceX Crew-9, a part of NASA's ongoing collaboration with private space companies, carries a crew of astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The mission’s re-entry and touchdown mark the successful return of the crew to Earth after completing their mission in space. This event is an exciting opportunity for the public to witness the cutting-edge technology and precise operations involved in human spaceflight, especially the high-stakes moments of re-entry and landing.

BITM, which has long been a hub for science education and innovation, invites students, researchers, and space aficionados to attend the event. The museum’s state-of-the-art facilities will provide an immersive experience, allowing the audience to engage with the live feed of the event, as well as interact with exhibits related to space exploration and aeronautics.

ADVERTISEMENT

This live screening is not just an opportunity to witness history in the making but also an inspiring moment to ignite curiosity and enthusiasm about space science. Mark your calendars and join the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum for this exciting, once-in-a-lifetime event on the night of March 19, 2025.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2025
15:38 PM
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) SpaceX NASA
Similar stories
The event was held on March 11 and 12, 2025
St Xavier's College

Xaverian Theatrical Society’s annual flagship event Theaxav ‘25 held on March 11 . . .

IISWBM Calcutta

CONFAB 2025: IISWBM’s MBA-HRM Alumni to Reunite for a Nostalgic Evening

The event was a joint initiative of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mechanics
IIEST Shibpur

International Symposium on Structural Integrity successfully conducted at IIEST

ISRO

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan launches Research Centre at IIT Madras

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi

IIT Delhi announced IIT JAM Results 2025 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Direct Link to Downlo. . .

The event was held on March 11 and 12, 2025
St Xavier's College

Xaverian Theatrical Society’s annual flagship event Theaxav ‘25 held on March 11 . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray roun. . .

All India Management Association

AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025 OUT at mat.aima.in- Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Result - Check Scorecard & Admission Details at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

IISWBM Calcutta

CONFAB 2025: IISWBM’s MBA-HRM Alumni to Reunite for a Nostalgic Evening

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality