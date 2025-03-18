Live Screening of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 Re-Entry and Touchdown at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Kolkata

Summary The live screening will begin at 1:45 AM, allowing visitors to experience a historic moment in space exploration in real time SpaceX Crew-9, a part of NASA's ongoing collaboration with private space companies, carries a crew of astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS)

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata is excited to host a special event for space enthusiasts and science lovers. On the early hours of March 19, 2025, the museum will be screening the re-entry and touchdown of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. The live screening will begin at 1:45 AM, allowing visitors to experience a historic moment in space exploration in real time.

SpaceX Crew-9, a part of NASA's ongoing collaboration with private space companies, carries a crew of astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The mission’s re-entry and touchdown mark the successful return of the crew to Earth after completing their mission in space. This event is an exciting opportunity for the public to witness the cutting-edge technology and precise operations involved in human spaceflight, especially the high-stakes moments of re-entry and landing.

BITM, which has long been a hub for science education and innovation, invites students, researchers, and space aficionados to attend the event. The museum’s state-of-the-art facilities will provide an immersive experience, allowing the audience to engage with the live feed of the event, as well as interact with exhibits related to space exploration and aeronautics.

This live screening is not just an opportunity to witness history in the making but also an inspiring moment to ignite curiosity and enthusiasm about space science. Mark your calendars and join the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum for this exciting, once-in-a-lifetime event on the night of March 19, 2025.