Little FLower School, Jamshedpur Hosts Inter-School Science Fest- Quantum 2025

Summary Participants from various schools showcased their skills, creativity, and innovation across diverse domains, making Day 2 an electrifying experience for all Quantum 2025 owes its success to the relentless efforts of its student organizing committee, dedicated mentors and enthusiastic participants, all of whom contributed to making this edition a landmark in student-led academic excellence

Quantum 2025, the highly anticipated inter-school science fest, continued to dazzle on its second day with an impressive line-up of both offstage and onstage events. Participants from various schools showcased their skills, creativity, and innovation across diverse domains, making Day 2 an electrifying experience for all.

The offstage events included Venture Verse which was a powerful display of creativity through verses exploring scientific concepts and futuristic themes.

The next event was CodeXia in which young coders battled with logic and algorithms in a gripping programming contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinenova was a thrilling event which encouraged budding filmmakers to showcase short science-themed films, blending storytelling with technical brilliance. The event was a cinematic treat for the audience, with top entries from the film-making contest screened on the big stage.

Fortune Frenzy was an engaging mix of logic, strategy, and risk-taking that kept the participants on their toes.

This was closely followed by Solivara in which finalists got their last chance to prepare for their stage showdown with a powerful and persuasive battle of words, showcasing oratory brilliance and scientific insights.

Lyrical Landscape was a visual art event bringing scientific poetry to life through drawings and creative expression. Participants performed their original science-based poems, adding rhythm to reasoning. The event was also a fusion of poetry and performance as participants presented their art-inspired verses on stage.

Dirt Rally was an outdoor event featuring a remote-controlled car rally full of speed, precision, and engineering skill.

Path Following Tarsan encouraged Robotics enthusiasts to compete with AI-based path-following bots.

Darwin’s Gladiator presented a physical challenge testing survival instincts, fitness, and tactical thinking, the advanced round of which continued with more fierce competition.

The onstage events held at the school auditorium included Bioluminerds in which the finalists presented their cutting-edge biology projects, illuminating innovative ideas in the life sciences.

Chrono Couture featured the enthusiastic participants putting up a fashion show like no other donning time-travel-themed attires highlighting eras of scientific evolution.

The school alumni put up a surprise spectacular band performance that was a musical interlude bringing energy and harmony to the first atmosphere. At the much anticipated Prize Distribution Ceremony, the winners were honoured and applauded for their achievements across events.

The day officially concluded, marking the end of an unforgettable celebration of science and talent.

Day 2 of Quantum 2025 was a spectacular success—an inspiring blend of intellect, creativity, and performance. From tech wizards to poets, from coders to performers, every participant left their mark on this grand fest of innovation and expression.

Quantum 2025 owes its success to the relentless efforts of its student organizing committee, dedicated mentors and enthusiastic participants, all of whom contributed to making this edition a landmark in student-led academic excellence.