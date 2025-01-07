Lakshmipat Singhania Academy’s Winter Fiesta - A Celebration of Joy, Creativity, and Giving

Summary Lakshmipat Singhania Academy kicked off the festive season with its vibrant Winter Fiesta on December 24, 2024, bringing together students, parents, and teachers for a day filled with fun, creativity, and community spirit. This student-led carnival was a celebration of the Christmas spirit, with proceeds dedicated to charity, embodying the essence of giving.

The event featured a delightful mix of food, games, and entertainment. From crafting game stalls like ‘High or Low’ and ‘Football Toss’ to curating delicious food items such as loaded nachos, oreo pudding, and paneer tikka, students took charge of every detail.

The event was inaugurated by Meena Kak, Director, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

The fiesta welcomed students and parents who purchased coupons to enjoy games, food, and entertainment. The younger visitors reveled in a balloon house and ball pit, while a video game stall featuring ‘Snake.io’ added a modern twist to the traditional fair. A book stall by Storyteller, offering everything from educational guides to classic detective novels and Japanese manga, drew enthusiastic crowds.

Director Meena Kak going through the different stalls and engaging with students. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

The event was inaugurated by Director Meena Kak and Principal Jaya Misra, whose presence uplifted student spirits. Sharing her thoughts, Ms Meena Kak, Director, of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy said, "Purpose of this activity was to have fun during festivity and to understand how to share their resources to benefit needy and marginalised sections of the society."

All proceeds from the carnival were dedicated to charitable causes, making the event a true celebration of the Christmas spirit. Students reflected on their experiences with pride and joy. Daksh Agarwal of Class 11 called it “a perfect delight,” while Class 9 student Reanaud Bhowmick highlighted the exceptional quality of student-prepared food.

The Winter Fiesta was not just an event but a heartfelt initiative, leaving everyone with cherished memories and a profound sense of community.

