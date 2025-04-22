Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

Summary Parents, teachers, and students gathered to celebrate the year’s achievements and applaud the outstanding performers Students were recognized for their academic excellence with General Proficiency Awards and prizes for the highest scorers across different subjects, celebrating those who have mastered their disciplines

On the 5th of April 2025, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International hosted their Annual Prize Distribution ceremony where the young achievers are rewarded for their consistency and hard work. Parents, teachers, and students gathered to celebrate the year’s achievements and applaud the outstanding performers.

The day began with an ode to parenthood and teaching, with the choir performing the song ‘You Raise Me Up’, setting the tone for a meaningful and memorable day. The Director of the Academy Ms. Meena Kak, delivered an invigorating speech, emphasizing on the need to humble across all stages of life. Following this, the dancers of the academy performed a fusion of Gujarati and Punjabi dance in an enthusiastic display of their skill. The chief guest, Mr. Subhankar Sengupta, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest & Director, Zoological Garden, Alipore addressed the gathering, then, impressing upon each individual, each young mind, the need to make this world a better place, not only for fellow humans but also for the flora and fauna.

The highlight of the day was the prize distribution. Students were recognized for their academic excellence with General Proficiency Awards and prizes for the highest scorers across different subjects, celebrating those who have mastered their disciplines. Among the Trail Blazer Awards, the Ardent Reader Award went to the voracious young book readers, while the Attendance Award applauded unwavering dedication and punctuality of both the teachers and the students and the Star Class Award was presented to the most cohesive and high-performing class.

The audience cheered for the recipients of special honours such as the Sadachar, Srijan and Abhivriddhi Puraskar, which recognised discipline, conduct and outstanding talent of students who had brought glory beyond the school walls. The prestigious Helpage India Contributor Award honoured the student who made the highest contribution towards the welfare of the elderly.

Every cheer, and smile reflected the joy of hard work being acknowledged. The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by the Principal of the Academy Ms. Jaya Misra. The Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony was not just a celebration of awards, but a celebration of spirit, dedication, and excellence.