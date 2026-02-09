Leading University Records Strong Placements with Offers from NVIDIA and Microsoft

KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) has once again demonstrated its strong standing among India’s leading universities with an impressive on-campus placement performance for the 2025 batch. Despite a challenging global job market, KIIT recorded an overall placement conversion of around 92.5 per cent, reaffirming its position as one of the country’s most sought-after institutions for campus placements.

During the 2025 placement season, over 757 companies visited the KIIT campus to recruit from approximately 5,000 eligible students, resulting in nearly 4,621 job offers across various schools and disciplines.

The KIIT School of Technology (KSOT) led the placement drive, with more than 3,800 job offers made by 451 companies. The average CTC stood at Rs 8.5 lakh per annum, while 739 students secured multiple offers, reflecting strong industry demand for KIIT graduates. Notably, over 1,500 offers were classified as “Dream Offers”, and 59 companies offered packages of Rs 10 LPA and above.

The highest package of Rs 51 LPA was offered by Microsoft, while mass recruiters such as TCS, with 530 offers, and Wipro, with 342 offers, hired in large numbers. In addition, 1,209 paid internship opportunities were generated, providing valuable industry exposure to students even before graduation.

One of the key highlights of the 2025 placement season was recruitment by NVIDIA, which offered a CTC of Rs 36.28 LPA, placing it among the top-paying companies at KIIT.

Other companies offering packages above Rs 30 LPA included Human Resocia, Hike and PayPal, further underlining the diversity and quality of recruiters visiting the campus.

The KIIT School of Management (KSOM) saw participation from 161 companies, generating 401 offers for MBA students. The KIIT School of Rural Management (KSRM) once again achieved 100 per cent placement, maintaining its consistent record. The KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) recorded 85 per cent placement, with several students opting for higher studies.

The KIIT School of Law (KSOL) attracted 52 law firms and corporate organisations, including leading names such as Wadia Ghandy & Co., Athena Law and Bajaj Allianz.

The placement season saw strong interest from global and high-end recruiters, with top offers coming from Microsoft, Human Resocia, Hike, PayPal, NVIDIA, ITAGAKI Corporation (Zenken), Juspay Technologies, Cisco and D. E. Shaw India, with packages going up to Rs 51 LPA.

Even as placements for the 2025 graduating batch concluded on a high note, KIIT has already gained strong traction in the ongoing campus recruitment for the 2026 graduating students.

Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, said that the consistent placement performance reflects KIIT’s long-standing focus on quality education and industry relevance.

“At KIIT, our effort has always been to prepare students for sustainable careers, not just their first job. The continued trust of leading global companies, including high-technology and innovation-driven organisations, shows that our students are industry-ready. Even in a challenging job market, KIIT students have performed exceptionally well, which makes us proud,” he said.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of KIIT by ABP Digital Brand Hub.