APSCHE

APSCHE Announces AP LAWCET 2026 Schedule; Registration Begins, Check Important Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
15:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The AP LAWCET 2026 application form has been released on the official website — Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education
AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET are conducted for admission into five-year and three-year LLB programmes and LLM courses offered by state universities, constituent colleges, and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2026 on May 4 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes for the academic year 2026–27.

The AP LAWCET 2026 application form has been released on the official website — Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET are conducted for admission into five-year and three-year LLB programmes and LLM courses offered by state universities, constituent colleges, and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants must belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh and fulfil local or non-local status requirements as prescribed by state government orders for the academic year 2026–27.

AP LAWCET 2026: Important Dates

  • Registration begins: February 12
  • Last date to apply without late fee: March 12
  • With late fee of Rs 1,000: March 16
  • With late fee of Rs 2,000: March 20
  • With late fee of Rs 4,000: March 24
  • With late fee of Rs 10,000: March 28
  • Correction window: March 30
  • Admit card release: April 20
  • Exam date: May 4
  • Preliminary answer key: May 7
  • Last date to raise objections: May 9
  • Result declaration: May 18

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid late fees and technical issues. Further details regarding syllabus, exam pattern, and counselling schedule will be available on the official portal.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2026
15:08 PM
APSCHE AP LAWCET Registration Date
Similar stories
Civil services

All India Services Recruitment Details Released - How Many IAS, IPS, IFS Posts Are Va. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka HC Directs Status Quo; KEA Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling, Sea. . .

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG 2025: Merit List Expanded to 5,344 Candidates After HC Relief to In-Servic. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Without Aadhaar Authentication Begins - Check Other Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka HC Directs Status Quo; KEA Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling, Sea. . .

Civil services

All India Services Recruitment Details Released - How Many IAS, IPS, IFS Posts Are Va. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 For 1st, 2nd Year; Get Direct Link to Download. . .

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG 2025: Merit List Expanded to 5,344 Candidates After HC Relief to In-Servic. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Without Aadhaar Authentication Begins - Check Other Updates

NBEMS

NBEMS to Issue FMGE December 2025 Pass Certificates in Person; Know Important Instruc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality