APSCHE Announces AP LAWCET 2026 Schedule; Registration Begins, Check Important Dates

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2026 on May 4 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes for the academic year 2026–27.

The AP LAWCET 2026 application form has been released on the official website — Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET are conducted for admission into five-year and three-year LLB programmes and LLM courses offered by state universities, constituent colleges, and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants must belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh and fulfil local or non-local status requirements as prescribed by state government orders for the academic year 2026–27.

AP LAWCET 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: February 12

Last date to apply without late fee: March 12

With late fee of Rs 1,000: March 16

With late fee of Rs 2,000: March 20

With late fee of Rs 4,000: March 24

With late fee of Rs 10,000: March 28

Correction window: March 30

Admit card release: April 20

Exam date: May 4

Preliminary answer key: May 7

Last date to raise objections: May 9

Result declaration: May 18

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid late fees and technical issues. Further details regarding syllabus, exam pattern, and counselling schedule will be available on the official portal.