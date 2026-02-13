College Board Begins SAT 2026 Registration for March–June Exams; Check Exam Schedule

Summary Candidates planning to take the test can register through the official SAT portal at SAT Suite of Assessments Students are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues

The College Board has opened the registration window for the SAT 2026 exams scheduled between March and June. Candidates planning to take the test can register through the official SAT portal at SAT Suite of Assessments.

SAT 2026 Exam Schedule

March 2026 SAT

Registration deadline: February 27, 2026

Last date for corrections: March 3, 2026

Exam date: March 14, 2026

May 2026 SAT

Registration deadline: April 17, 2026

Last date for changes, regular cancellations, and late registration: April 21, 2026

Exam date: May 2, 2026

June 2026 SAT

Registration deadline: May 22, 2026

Last date for modifications: May 26, 2026

Exam date: June 6, 2026

Speaking on the registration process, Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, South and Central Asia, College Board, said that staying informed about SAT dates and deadlines is crucial for students planning their higher education journey. She highlighted that multiple testing opportunities, along with the digital SAT format and official preparation resources, provide students flexibility and support as they prepare for university admissions.

SAT 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to register online:

Visit the official website at satsuite.collegeboard.org. Click on the registration link available on the homepage. Complete the registration process by creating an account. Fill in the SAT application form. Pay the required application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Students are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.