College Board Begins SAT 2026 Registration for March–June Exams; Check Exam Schedule

The College Board has opened the registration window for the SAT 2026 exams scheduled between March and June. Candidates planning to take the test can register through the official SAT portal at SAT Suite of Assessments.
SAT 2026 Exam Schedule
March 2026 SAT
- Registration deadline: February 27, 2026
- Last date for corrections: March 3, 2026
- Exam date: March 14, 2026
May 2026 SAT
- Registration deadline: April 17, 2026
- Last date for changes, regular cancellations, and late registration: April 21, 2026
- Exam date: May 2, 2026
June 2026 SAT
- Registration deadline: May 22, 2026
- Last date for modifications: May 26, 2026
- Exam date: June 6, 2026
Speaking on the registration process, Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, South and Central Asia, College Board, said that staying informed about SAT dates and deadlines is crucial for students planning their higher education journey. She highlighted that multiple testing opportunities, along with the digital SAT format and official preparation resources, provide students flexibility and support as they prepare for university admissions.
SAT 2026: Steps to Apply
Candidates can follow these steps to register online:
- Visit the official website at satsuite.collegeboard.org.
- Click on the registration link available on the homepage.
- Complete the registration process by creating an account.
- Fill in the SAT application form.
- Pay the required application fee.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a printed copy for future reference.
Students are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.