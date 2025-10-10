Indian university from Odisha makes global mark in THE World Rankings 2026

KIIT-DU has made a significant impact in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing the 5th position among all universities in India. Notably, KIIT is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list, a matter of immense pride for the state and a reflection of its growing academic excellence.

Globally, KIIT has been placed in the 501–600 band among 2,191 universities and ranked 5th nationally among 128 Indian institutions, marking a notable rise from its previous year’s position in the 601–800 band. This upward movement highlights the university’s sustained progress in global competitiveness and its emergence as one of India’s most dynamic and internationally visible institutions. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped the list among Indian universities, while KIIT secured the 5th position nationwide.

This year, KIIT has been ranked 259th in the world in the ‘Academic Excellence’ parameter of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. THE evaluates universities across five parameters, and remarkably, KIIT has achieved the best performance in India in ‘Industry Integration’, ‘International Outlook’, and ‘Social Commitment (SDGs)’.

According to THE’s evaluation, KIIT’s performance in the 2026 World University Rankings reflects a decade of transformation, from local excellence to global recognition. The institution has demonstrated that a socially inclusive university from Odisha can compete with the world’s finest through innovation, compassion, and quality education.

Expressing his happiness over this achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, said, “Every state aspires to have a university ranked among the top 500 globally. I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since its inception and 22 years as a Deemed to be University, has been placed among the world’s premier universities in the 501 cohort. This accomplishment is a source of pride for Odisha specifically and for India as a whole.”

