Haryana Police Constable 2026 Applications Open; No Fee Required

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has begun the application process for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 to fill 5,500 vacancies across the state. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website hryssc.in until January 25.

Of the total vacancies, 4,500 posts are reserved for male constables, 600 for female constables, and 400 for Railway Police constables. The commission has clarified that no application fee is required to apply for the recruitment.

The HSSC will announce the exam dates and admit card release schedule for the Haryana Police Constable 2026 examination in due course.

Candidates applying for the posts must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. Applicants should also have studied Hindi or Sanskrit at the matriculation level and must have qualified the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts.

The age limit for applicants is 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with Haryana government norms.

The selection process for Haryana Police Constable 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages. Candidates will first be shortlisted based on their CET Group C scores, followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) to assess height and chest measurements. Those who qualify will appear for the Physical Screening Test (PST), which will include a running test.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official HSSC website for further updates related to the recruitment process.