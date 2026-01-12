Rajasthan government

RSSB to Release REET 2025 Admit Card Today; Check Exam Dates and Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jan 2026
15:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The admit card will also be accessible via the SSO ID portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
The REET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2026, across the state in two shifts

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the REET Admit Card 2025 on January 12, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) can download their hall tickets through the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card will also be accessible via the SSO ID portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2026, across the state in two shifts:

  • Morning: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm
  • Evening: 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm
ADVERTISEMENT

At the examination centre, candidates must carry their provisional e-admit card along with an original photo identity card, which will be verified against their Aadhar card. The date of birth mentioned on the Aadhar must match the application details.

REET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the SSO ID portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on the admit card link on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials on the new page
  4. Submit the details to view the admit card
  5. Download and check all details carefully
  6. Keep a printed copy for reference

Candidates are advised to report at least 2 hours before the scheduled exam to complete security checks and find their designated seating. Entry will be allowed only until 1 hour before the exam starts, so candidates should plan accordingly.

Last updated on 12 Jan 2026
15:05 PM
Rajasthan government REET 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
NTA

NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Bar Council of India

BCI Opens AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking from January 14, Results to Be Emailed

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

letter writing

India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes &. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Bar Council of India

BCI Opens AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking from January 14, Results to Be Emailed

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

letter writing

India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes &. . .

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Session 2025 Results OUT; 82.93% Candidates Appeared for CBT Exams

St Xavier's College

Xavotsav’26: East India’s Premier Inter College Fest returns with ‘Timeless Tra. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality