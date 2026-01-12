RSSB to Release REET 2025 Admit Card Today; Check Exam Dates and Guidelines

Summary The admit card will also be accessible via the SSO ID portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in The REET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2026, across the state in two shifts

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the REET Admit Card 2025 on January 12, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) can download their hall tickets through the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card will also be accessible via the SSO ID portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2026, across the state in two shifts:

Morning: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Evening: 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

At the examination centre, candidates must carry their provisional e-admit card along with an original photo identity card, which will be verified against their Aadhar card. The date of birth mentioned on the Aadhar must match the application details.

REET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the SSO ID portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the admit card link on the homepage Enter your login credentials on the new page Submit the details to view the admit card Download and check all details carefully Keep a printed copy for reference

Candidates are advised to report at least 2 hours before the scheduled exam to complete security checks and find their designated seating. Entry will be allowed only until 1 hour before the exam starts, so candidates should plan accordingly.