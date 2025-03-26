Kalyani Government Engineering College

KGEC Entrepreneurship Cell Fest Returns Tomorrow: Compete, Learn, and Win Big!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
14:31 PM

KGEC Kalyani

Get ready to dive into the world of innovation and entrepreneurship as Kalyani Government Engineering College (KGEC) E-Cell brings back its flagship event on March 27 and March 28, 2025. Promising two days of inspiring speaker sessions, challenging competitions, and invaluable networking, this entrepreneurial extravaganza is your gateway to learning from industry leaders and walking away with rewards from a ₹25K+ prize pool.

The event will kick off with the Inauguration Ceremony at 10 AM on March 27, setting the tone for an action-packed experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from leading entrepreneurs. Abhranil Roy, Co-founder of Sportwalk, will share his expertise in branding, entrepreneurship, and the sports industry.

On March 28, Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman Hospitality Pvt Ltd, will take attendees through his entrepreneurial journey in the F&B industry, offering invaluable lessons in building a successful brand.

The participants’ skills will be tested in these engaging competitions:

  • Biz Quiz (Day 1): Challenge your knowledge of the business world with rapid-fire questions on markets, brands, and strategies.
  • Chase the Case (Day 2): Solve real-world business problems in the ultimate case study competition.
  • Cross World Puzzle (Day 2): Prove your business vocabulary and problem-solving prowess.
  • Insignation (Online): Let your creativity shine in the logo design competition and stand a chance to win big.

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a creative designer, or a business enthusiast, KGEC E-Cell’s event is the perfect platform to learn, compete, and network. Mark your calendars for March 27 and March 28, and be part of the entrepreneurial revolution.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
14:32 PM
Kalyani Government Engineering College Fest
