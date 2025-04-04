Jadavpur University

JU F.E.T.S.U. Presents – Sanskriti 2025: A Cultural Renaissance

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Apr 2025
18:13 PM

Jadavpur University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
From April 5th to 13th, both Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses will come alive with music, dance, drama, and art, celebrating creativity in its most vibrant forms
SANSKRITI is more than a fest — it’s a breath of fresh air, rejuvenating and redefining cultural expression

The Engineering and Technological wing of Jadavpur University is all set to unveil SANSKRITI 2025, the iconic 9-day cultural extravaganza that brings together the finest talents from across the city. From April 5th to 13th, both Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses will come alive with music, dance, drama, and art, celebrating creativity in its most vibrant forms.

For over 45 years, SANSKRITI has stood as a beacon of artistic freedom and cultural fusion — a legacy of defying boundaries and reshaping tradition with innovation. If you're someone who believes in breaking stereotypes and pushing creative limits, you’ll find a home here.

SANSKRITI is more than a fest — it’s a breath of fresh air, rejuvenating and redefining cultural expression. Powered by F.E.T.S.U., it offers a unique platform for performers, dreamers, and change-makers to take center stage and share their voice with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

On-Stage Events :

Raag N Josh – Eastern Band Competition

Jam It – Western Band Competition

Tarana – Eastern Vocals

Rendition – Western Vocals

Ghoongrooz – Eastern Choreography

Moon Walk – Western Choreography

Dance Bout – Dance Battle

Rap Battle

Beatbox

Guitar Wars – Guitar Solo Competition

Instrumental Showdown

Natalaya – Drama Competition

Antakshari

Off-Stage Events:

Think Twice – Debate Competition

Inquizzitive – Quiz Contest

Shoot At Sight – Photography Competition

Sketchophile – Drawing Competition

Graffiti Wars

Rangoli

Creative Writing

Poster, T-shirt & Face Painting

No registration fee is required for any of the events. Interested participants can register directly at: fetsusanskritiju.in

And that’s not all — SANSKRITI 2025 also features exclusive musical nights featuring legendary bands and performers. So bring your friends, catch the vibe, and lose yourself in the rhythm of one of South Asia’s most iconic college fests.

Last updated on 04 Apr 2025
18:16 PM
Jadavpur University College fest
Similar stories
IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Expands Global Reach with Five New International Collaborations

The initiative is the brainchild of Anil Swarup, IAS and former Coal Secretary
The Heritage School

The Heritage School, Kolkata, hostes launch of Nexus of Good, Kolkata Chapter

IISWBM Calcutta

PARADIGM 2025: IISWBM’s Alumni Conclave Unites Industry Experts and Future Leaders

The 250m track length aligns with international standards recognized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)
KIIT

First Major Cycling Tournament hosted at KIIT's Olympic Standard Velodrome

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details her. . .

MAH CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025: Application without late fee ends today- Know important dates here

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Expands Global Reach with Five New International Collaborations

Results out

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Expected to Issue AP Inter Results 20. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result & Final Answer Key Update - Score and Merit List Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality