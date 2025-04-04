JU F.E.T.S.U. Presents – Sanskriti 2025: A Cultural Renaissance

Summary From April 5th to 13th, both Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses will come alive with music, dance, drama, and art, celebrating creativity in its most vibrant forms SANSKRITI is more than a fest — it’s a breath of fresh air, rejuvenating and redefining cultural expression

The Engineering and Technological wing of Jadavpur University is all set to unveil SANSKRITI 2025, the iconic 9-day cultural extravaganza that brings together the finest talents from across the city. From April 5th to 13th, both Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses will come alive with music, dance, drama, and art, celebrating creativity in its most vibrant forms.

For over 45 years, SANSKRITI has stood as a beacon of artistic freedom and cultural fusion — a legacy of defying boundaries and reshaping tradition with innovation. If you're someone who believes in breaking stereotypes and pushing creative limits, you’ll find a home here.

SANSKRITI is more than a fest — it’s a breath of fresh air, rejuvenating and redefining cultural expression. Powered by F.E.T.S.U., it offers a unique platform for performers, dreamers, and change-makers to take center stage and share their voice with the world.

On-Stage Events :

Raag N Josh – Eastern Band Competition

Jam It – Western Band Competition

Tarana – Eastern Vocals

Rendition – Western Vocals

Ghoongrooz – Eastern Choreography

Moon Walk – Western Choreography

Dance Bout – Dance Battle

Rap Battle

Beatbox

Guitar Wars – Guitar Solo Competition

Instrumental Showdown

Natalaya – Drama Competition

Antakshari

Off-Stage Events:

Think Twice – Debate Competition

Inquizzitive – Quiz Contest

Shoot At Sight – Photography Competition

Sketchophile – Drawing Competition

Graffiti Wars

Rangoli

Creative Writing

Poster, T-shirt & Face Painting

No registration fee is required for any of the events. Interested participants can register directly at: fetsusanskritiju.in

And that’s not all — SANSKRITI 2025 also features exclusive musical nights featuring legendary bands and performers. So bring your friends, catch the vibe, and lose yourself in the rhythm of one of South Asia’s most iconic college fests.