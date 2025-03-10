Journalism and Mass Communication Dept, Swami Vivekananda University hosts Concordia’25

Summary With participation from over 100 colleges and universities, the fest proved to be a beacon of inspiration, fostering a dynamic environment for budding media professionals to explore and showcase their talents The two-day event was a vibrant celebration of media, creativity, and innovation, featuring an array of exciting competitions such as photography, reels-making, documentary filmmaking, media quizzes, blog writing, lyrics writing, and open mic performances

Swami Vivekananda University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communication successfully hosted Concordia’25, from March 5 to 7, an exhilarating media fest that left an indelible mark on creative minds and media enthusiasts across West Bengal. With participation from over 100 colleges and universities, the fest proved to be a beacon of inspiration, fostering a dynamic environment for budding media professionals to explore and showcase their talents.

This year’s Concordia’25 was graced by a stellar lineup of industry luminaries, including esteemed actor and author Barun Chanda, Filmfare Award-winning director Avijit Sen, renowned radio jockey Rupsha Dasgupta (Renowned RJ and Entrepreneur), veteran journalists Moupiya Nandy and Sunanda Ghosh, celebrated musician Saqi Banerjee (Former Vocalist, Band Cactus & Founder, Band Brahmaputra, Bangladesh), Rupa Majumdar (Founder of Raunaq Publications and Director, Dev Sahitya Kuthir), Susanta Pal (Well known visual artist and Scenographer, Known for his innovative contributions to the art of Durga Puja), Boidurjyo Chowdhury (Guitarist, Band Cactus) and many more. Their presence added immense value to the fest, inspiring the next generation of storytellers and communicators.

The two-day event was a vibrant celebration of media, creativity, and innovation, featuring an array of exciting competitions such as photography, reels-making, documentary filmmaking, media quizzes, blog writing, lyrics writing, and open mic performances. Among the many highlights was PANACHE, the grand ramp show that captivated audiences and became an unforgettable spectacle of fashion and expression. The show was judged by Arnab Sengupta (Fashion Designer), Tejas Gandhi (Fashion Designer) and other renowned models of the city.

Students from prestigious institutions like Jadavpur University, Sister Nivedita University, Adamas University, Brainware University, Loreto College, NSHM, ISHM, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, IIHM, UEM, Praxis Business School, JIS College, and many others actively participated in the fiercely competitive events. Despite the tough competition, the students of Swami Vivekananda University showcased exemplary talent and took home multiple trophies, reaffirming their prowess in the field of media and communication.

Concordia'25 was made possible with the generous support of our sponsors—Kreamz and Café Coffee Day as the official food partners, Superhits Red FM as the media partner, and Edugraph by The Telegraph as the digital media partner. Their unwavering commitment played a crucial role in the fest’s success.

"We are all overwhelmed by the incredible response from various colleges and universities, as well as the unwavering support of everyone who was a part of Concordia '25. Your enthusiasm and participation have made this event truly special. We promise that Concordia'26 will be even bigger, grander, and more unforgettable!" said Dr Pramiti Roy, HOD, Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication & Director, School of Humanities and Social Sciences.