Students mix art with cause and creativity

M for magic

SUSHILA BIRLA GIRLS’ SCHOOL

Kashvi Dadhich of Class IV stepped onto the stage, a tad nervously. It was a big day — Sushila Birla Girls’ School was hosting the second edition of Meraki, an inter-school fest for junior school, and she was to open the event with a verse. As she spoke, the applause melted her nerves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from the Primary section unleashed their creativity as Meraki unfolded on the school grounds and at the Vidya Mandir auditorium. Ten city schools, including Delhi Public School Howrah, Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Birla High School Mukundapur, and The BSS School, took part.

Principal Koeli Dey, headmistress Nabanita Sen and special guests such as Siddhartha Sankar Ray (Sidhu), lead vocalist of Cactus, designer Anushree Malhotra and Mongrace Montessori House principal Sanjana Vakharia inauguratedthe fest.

Every contest began with the letter M. Melodies of the Island had Class III students singing hits such as Jamaica Farewell. In Magical Chest of Wonders, participants crafted items from sustainable materials. Mysterious Canvas introduced Class III to digital poster-making on Canva. In Mythic Voyage, teams staged original tales. Indus Valley World School’s Mystica, Guardian of the Whispering Islands told of a treasure hunt, Silver Point School retold Kipling’s The Jungle Book, while the host’s The Cave of Crusty Crumbs celebrated friendship and teamwork.

The fashion show Mini Mesmerisers saw Sushila Birla students model outfits made from recycled CDs and chips packets. The BSS School presented Harry Potter, and Shri Shikshayatan School highlighted endangered species. The host school won.

“This event is very special as children as young as eight get a chance to be up on stage. Our vision and mission are to do our bit for the environment. This is one opportunity for kids to show what they are capable of,” said the principal.

Fun and fairytale

SOUTH CITY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Avirish Ghosh of Class IV and Vedika Pandey of Class III, South City International School, walked the ramp in jute-based costumes, carrying the message — “wearing waste is no disgrace”.

Their poise reflected the result of several practice sessions, and their efforts paid off when they clinched the top position for their school in the round at the second edition of Prism 2025, an inter-school fest for Classes III to V hosted by South City International School on July 24.

Participants from various schools competed, collaborated and showcased their potential through art, performance and spirited camaraderie in the fest, which opened with a cheerful welcome by anchors Anaya Mukherjee and Avnish Bose, both from Class IV.

One of the highlights was the fashion show, where participants walked in eco-friendly, fairy-tale-inspired costumes. Devanshi Mondal, a Class IV student from Shri Shikshayatan School, promoted climate awareness as Elsa, while Ashwika Singh of Class IV from Loreto Day School, Dharamtala, appeared as Sleeping Beauty in a costume made from reused paper bags. In the quiz, Sri Sri Academy emerged winner.

In the musical round, Do Re Mi, participants from Classes III to V sang original compositions. The host school secured the first prize in this category, too. The day concluded with All That Jazz, a dance competition addressing social issues. Mahadevi Birla World Academy won.

"We launched the fest last year — it was purely a participatory event. But this year, we decided to take it a step further and make it competitive, which makes it even more exciting and meaningful," said principal Rupika Nath.

Energy and enthusiasm

M.P. BIRLA FOUNDATION H.S. SCHOOL

As a child, Aadrito Bhattacharya would watch his seniors and dream of leading his school’s inter-school fest one day. This year, that dream came true when the M.P. Birla Foundation H.S. School head boy helmed MPBLITZ’25.

"Back then, I never realised how much heart, chaos and strength it truly takes to organise an event," said the Class XI student.

Friendship, talent and high energy defined the fest, held on August 1 and 2, with a variety of on-stage and off-stage events.

Day I featured a turncoat debate, creative writing, chess and more.

On Day II, the Eastern Dance competition for Classes VII to XII brought Indian folklore and classical traditions alive through semi-classical and contemporary styles. The hosts clinched first place with a stunning portrayal of Manasha Mangal.

In the energetic Dance Face-Off round, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy won.

Toss-Up saw students prepare no-flame dishes, while the Tug of War kept the sports ground buzzing.

The auditorium turned glamorous with Ramp Edge, the fashion show. The hosts embodied iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali film characters such as Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Devdas, earning them first place.

The quiz final, Quotient, generated excitement as hosts Rajdeep Ghosh (Class XII), Shreyas Kundu (Class XI) and Aadil Islam Khan (Class XII) came first. M.P. Birla Foundation H.S. School were the overall winner, passing the trophy to South Point High School and Shaw Public School, who tied in the second place.

"Children are coming up with newer events every time. This year, we introduced the Dance Face-Off. Next year we’ll improvise something else," said principal Purnima Chattopadhyay.

Music and knowledge

SETH SOORAJMULL JALAN BALIKA VIDYALAYA

Simran Kushwaha of Class VII faced the audience in school, narrating about Tagore’s life and works. It was not an easy task for her. But as she spoke, she felt enriched.

Celebrating Rabindra Jayanti turned out to be a learning process for many students at Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya, where many students are Hindi-speaking.

As they rehearsed diligently for over 15 days for a cultural programme, they managed to imbibe the spirit of Tagore.

Principal Nupur Banerjee opened the celebration with a tribute. “Tagore's work speaks for itself,” she said.

Students of Classes VI and VII took over the stage with force as they danced to Hare re re. Classes VII to IX, draped in red and white, twirled to Maharaj eki saaje.

Simran Yadav of Class VII was left excited after her performance. “I danced not just on stage, but inside my mind too,” she said.

The tempo rose with a performance to Aay tobe sohochori by Classes VII, IX and X. Then came a medley — Alo amar alo ogo, Ei akashe amar mukti and Aloker ei jharna dharay — sung by Classes VI to X. Girls from Classes VI to X clad in orange, yellow and white, marigold flowers tucked in their hair, danced to Amra nuton jouboner dut. The new messengers of the society were cheered by the audience and teachers alike.

"The purpose of the celebration was to help students appreciate Tagore’s contributions to literature, music, art and education. Through this event, students got an opportunity to explore his poetry, songs and thoughts, nurturing their creativity and love for art and culture," said the principal.

Daddy dearest

ST AUGUSTINE’S DAY SCHOOL FOR BOYS

Thirty-nine fathers cheered for their sons, played games and made new friends as Class III students of St Augustine’s Day School for Boys organised a Father's Day celebration on June 28.

The enthusiastic boys had planned the day well in advance to honour the pillars in their lives. The day offered a lot of father-son bonding as well. The programme began with an introduction and a prayer. The young students sang for their fathers, as the latter clapped loudly. What took the fun quotient several notches higher was a dance to Papa Mere Papa. Fathers and sons also played a game, Finding Fanny, that saw them working as a team. The day saw the special guests cheer, laugh and get emotional. The students finally thanked their fathers for their hard work and sacrifices.

Principal Krishnendu Bagchi said: "The importance of parental involvement in a child's overall growth cannot be ignored as also the school’s tireless efforts in fostering strong values."

Beyond borders

SHRI SHIKSHAYATAN SCHOOL

Suniksha Nandi learnt how to drive and shoot, Anushka Basak made new friends andSudeksh Saha learnt to appreciate a new kind of cuisine.

All these students of Class XII, Shri Shikshayatan School, had a change in perspective when they visited a school in Rutland City, Vermont, US, as part of an exchange programme from May 28 to June 12.

Six students, part of the project, immersed themselves in the culture and school life of their counterparts at Rutland High School. The students were accompanied by principal Sangeeta Tandon and outreach coordinator Krishnokoli Dasgupta, as part of an ongoing exchange programme with Rutland City Public Schools, US.

The guests were welcomed by the high school principal Greg Schillinger, middle school principal Meaghan Marsh and outreach coordinator Ron Eisenman in Rutland City. The schools in Rutland are under the supervision of the Rutland City Public Schools department. They are divided into elementary school (Kindergarten to Class II), intermediate school (Classes III to VI), middle school (Classes III to VI) and Rutland High School for Classes IX to XII. They also have a technical school.

Interactive group activities helped to break the ice. Visiting students were impressed by the school's digital library and posters on current issues. The guest students gifted Mandala bookmarks.

In the school’s culinary programme, both Indian and American teams exchanged signature dishes. They went hiking to Deer Leap Trail and took part in community service. They also met district superintendent Bill Olsen and the mayor of Rutland, Mike Doerges. At the farewell dinner, the visiting students showcased their culture through dance, songs and painting.

"Shri Shikshayatan School has active partnerships with several schools in India and abroad. As part of an international exchange programme, we visited Rutland High School in Vermont, USA. Key learnings included their strong civic sense — adherence to traffic rules, cleanliness, focus on physical fitness, sports and a well-structured pastoral care system. Staying with host families enriched our cultural understanding," said the principal.

Recipes and resilience

BRAINIAC HERITAGE SCHOOL

Two main courses and a drink — that was the brief for students of Brainiac Heritage School, Sarisha, at the VITA Inter-House No-Fire Cooking Competition.

What followed were rounds of planning and replanning, ending with innovative creations, including a curd-and-coffee drink, laid out for judging. For some, like Sounak Mondal of Class IV, it was a chance to share his mother’s recipe.

The contest featured the school’s four houses — Ventus (yellow), Ignis (red), Terra (green) and Aqua (blue) — and was open to students from Class III upwards. Each team had 90 minutes to prepare their spread using a fixed list of ingredients from the school kitchen. House teachers guided the planning.

The rooms buzzed with activity, with last-minute changes and quick huddles as teams perfected their dishes. Judges — Satyabrata Das, chef at Punyalakshmi Resorts; Rupam Ghosh, deputy director of the School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, Neotia University; and school patron Yeasin Sk — quizzed participants on dishes such as chatpati chana, dahi bhalla sandwiches and fruit rasmalai.

“I am delighted to see the all-round development of our students,” said chairman Anser Daptary. Aqua House emerged as the champions.

"The participants always come out with such delicious and healthy dishes that I am mesmerised. They did a wonderful job within the strict list of ingredients provided. We had instructed the houses to be cautious about wastage," said principal Soma Banerjee.