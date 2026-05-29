CBSE Class XII exam

CBSE Releases Updated Schedule for Marks Verification and Answer Sheet Re-Evaluation 2026; Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2026
17:22 PM

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Summary
In an official press statement issued on Thursday, the board stated that the revised schedule has been introduced to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students seeking verification and re-evaluation services following the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
According to CBSE, the decision has been taken to maintain the highest standards and protocols during the evaluation and post-result review process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the online portal for post-result activities, including verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer books, will become operational from June 1, 2026.

In an official press statement issued on Thursday, the board stated that the revised schedule has been introduced to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students seeking verification and re-evaluation services following the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Results 2026.

According to CBSE, the decision has been taken to maintain the highest standards and protocols during the evaluation and post-result review process. Students wishing to apply for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, or re-evaluation will be able to submit applications through the designated online portal once it becomes active.

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In an official post shared on social media platform X, CBSE stated, “In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation.”

The board has also advised students and parents to use its official support services for any queries related to post-result activities and re-evaluation procedures.

CBSE further informed that students can contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or send their queries through email at resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

The detailed schedule for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of answer books and re-evaluation applications is expected to be available on the official CBSE website once the portal is activated.

Last updated on 29 May 2026
17:30 PM
CBSE Class XII exam CBSE 2026 Results out
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