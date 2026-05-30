COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Announced - Counselling Registration Begins Today; All Details

Summary The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official website.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official website, comedk.org.

To view their results, applicants are required to log in using their registered User ID or Application Number along with their password. The online scorecard contains several important details, including the candidate’s total marks, All India Rank (AIR), qualification status, and normalised score wherever applicable.

The entrance examination was conducted on May 9, 2026, for candidates aspiring to secure admission to professional courses across private colleges affiliated with the consortium.

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With the results now available, the admission process will move to the next phase, which involves counselling. Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, where they will be required to register, fill in their preferred colleges and engineering branches, and take part in seat allotment rounds.

Seat allocation will be conducted on the basis of candidates’ ranks, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability across participating institutions. Candidates who are allotted seats will then be required to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timelines. According to the official website, the registration and document upload for the counselling process will begin today, May 30, and conclude on June 8, 2026.

COMEDK UGET is one of the major entrance examinations for engineering admissions in Karnataka's private institutions.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official COMEDK website for updates regarding the detailed counselling schedule, choice filling process, and seat allotment announcements. The scorecard will remain an essential document throughout the admission process and should be preserved carefully for future reference.

Find the direct link here.