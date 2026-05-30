COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Announced - Counselling Registration Begins Today; All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2026
08:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official website.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official website, comedk.org.

To view their results, applicants are required to log in using their registered User ID or Application Number along with their password. The online scorecard contains several important details, including the candidate’s total marks, All India Rank (AIR), qualification status, and normalised score wherever applicable.

The entrance examination was conducted on May 9, 2026, for candidates aspiring to secure admission to professional courses across private colleges affiliated with the consortium.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the results now available, the admission process will move to the next phase, which involves counselling. Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, where they will be required to register, fill in their preferred colleges and engineering branches, and take part in seat allotment rounds.

Seat allocation will be conducted on the basis of candidates’ ranks, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability across participating institutions. Candidates who are allotted seats will then be required to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timelines. According to the official website, the registration and document upload for the counselling process will begin today, May 30, and conclude on June 8, 2026.

COMEDK UGET is one of the major entrance examinations for engineering admissions in Karnataka's private institutions.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official COMEDK website for updates regarding the detailed counselling schedule, choice filling process, and seat allotment announcements. The scorecard will remain an essential document throughout the admission process and should be preserved carefully for future reference.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 30 May 2026
08:55 AM
COMEDK UGET 2026 COMEDK Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Result Counselling
Similar stories
CBSE Class XII exam

CBSE Releases Updated Schedule for Marks Verification and Answer Sheet Re-Evaluation . . .

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET 2026 Result Release Time Revised; Scorecard to Be Declared at 6 PM Now

Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court Releases Answer Key 2026 for Recruitment Exam at aphc.gov.in

The University of Calcutta

University of Calcutta Declares B.A./B.Sc Semester III Results 2025 Under CCF and CBC. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE Class XII exam

CBSE Releases Updated Schedule for Marks Verification and Answer Sheet Re-Evaluation . . .

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET 2026 Result Release Time Revised; Scorecard to Be Declared at 6 PM Now

Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court Releases Answer Key 2026 for Recruitment Exam at aphc.gov.in

The University of Calcutta

University of Calcutta Declares B.A./B.Sc Semester III Results 2025 Under CCF and CBC. . .

Representational Image
National Teachers’ Award

National Awards to Teachers 2026 Nominations Begin - Check Deadline and Eligibility

Andhra Pradesh

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026 Declared for Engineering and Pharmacy Courses; Check Sc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality