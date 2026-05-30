CBSE to Upload Evaluated Answer Sheets on DigiLocker From Next Year? Check Update

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly planning to make scanned copies of evaluated answer books available through DigiLocker from the next academic year. The proposed initiative is expected to allow students to access their checked answer scripts online after the declaration of board examination results.

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and improving student access to examination records, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly planning to make scanned copies of evaluated answer books available through DigiLocker from the next academic year. The proposed initiative is expected to allow students to access their checked answer scripts online after the declaration of board examination results.

According to several media reports, CBSE is working towards integrating evaluated answer books with the DigiLocker platform, which is already being used to provide digital academic documents such as marksheets, migration certificates, and passing certificates to students. If implemented, the system will enable students to view their assessed answer scripts directly through their DigiLocker accounts after the results are announced.

The proposed change comes at a time when CBSE's evaluation and re-evaluation processes have come under intense scrutiny following the declaration of Class 12 Board Examination results. Concerns raised by students regarding answer sheet access, discrepancies in scanned copies, and technical glitches during the re-evaluation process have sparked widespread discussions about the transparency of the board's assessment mechanism.

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This year marked the first time CBSE implemented On-Screen Marking (OSM) across all Class 12 board examinations. Under the system, physical answer scripts were scanned and evaluated digitally. While the board has maintained that the process was conducted according to established procedures, several students and experts have raised questions regarding the handling of scanned answer sheets and the functioning of the post-result review mechanism.

Reports indicate that both the Ministry of Education and CBSE have defended the process through which the contract for the on-screen evaluation system was awarded.

The controversy intensified after reports emerged that scanned answer scripts of around 20 students were allegedly mixed up during the re-evaluation process. The issue affected candidates who had applied to obtain copies of their answer books as part of the post-result verification procedure.

When questioned about possible action against the service provider over the reported mix-ups and technical issues, sources indicated that CBSE would act in accordance with the terms and conditions outlined in the agreement after the completion of the entire evaluation and review process.

The large volume of requests has further highlighted the growing demand among students for greater transparency and easier access to evaluated answer scripts.

The proposed DigiLocker integration is expected to simplify the process of accessing answer books and reduce the need for separate applications to obtain scanned copies. If introduced, students would be able to review their evaluated scripts online through a platform already used for accessing official academic documents, potentially making the post-result process more efficient and transparent.

While CBSE has not yet announced a formal implementation schedule, reports suggest that the board is exploring the possibility of rolling out the facility from the next examination cycle, marking a significant shift in how students access and review their evaluated answer sheets.