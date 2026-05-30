NEET UG 2026

NTA Details NEET Major Reforms After Exam Controversies, CBT Transition Planned!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2026
09:06 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that it has implemented a series of extensive reforms aimed at enhancing the transparency, security, and credibility of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
In an affidavit submitted before the apex court, the NTA outlined the measures adopted after recommendations made by a High-Powered Committee constituted in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that it has implemented a series of extensive reforms aimed at enhancing the transparency, security, and credibility of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) following controversies and allegations of irregularities surrounding the examination over the past two years.

In an affidavit submitted before the apex court, the NTA outlined the measures adopted after recommendations made by a High-Powered Committee constituted in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. The affidavit was filed in connection with ongoing petitions related to alleged examination irregularities and reforms in the NEET examination system.

The agency informed the court that among all major examinations conducted by the NTA, NEET-UG 2026 remains the only examination being conducted in the traditional Pen and Paper Test (PPT) format. According to the agency, this is primarily due to the examination framework prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC). All other major examinations conducted by the NTA are already being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

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The affidavit revealed that the High-Powered Committee has specifically recommended transitioning NEET-UG from the current pen-and-paper format to a computer-based examination system. The committee has also suggested adopting a multi-session and multi-stage examination structure to improve efficiency and security. The NTA informed the court that the transition is expected to be implemented from the next examination cycle after consultations with the concerned ministry and stakeholders.

Providing details of the reforms already institutionalised, the agency stated that significant changes have been introduced in areas such as question paper security, transportation, candidate verification, frisking procedures, and digital monitoring.

Among the major changes is the introduction of multiple sets of question papers, including backup versions. The NTA stated that instead of simple paper codes such as A, B, C, and D, lengthy coded identifiers are now being used. In addition, answer option sequences have been modified to minimise the risk of copying and potential leaks.

The agency informed the court that the printing of question papers is now carried out under enhanced surveillance measures. These include continuous CCTV monitoring, supervision by designated senior officials, and a complete prohibition on electronic devices during the printing process.

Question paper transportation has also been strengthened through a chain-of-custody mechanism. The NTA stated that India Post has been entrusted with transporting examination materials. Question paper trunks are escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from printing facilities to nodal hubs, after which local police authorities provide security until the materials reach examination centres.

According to the affidavit, question paper trunks remain sealed and stored under CCTV-monitored security arrangements and cannot be opened until 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

The agency further disclosed that question paper setters are now required to work in isolated and highly secure environments without access to mobile phones or internet connectivity. Any rough work generated during the paper-setting process is shredded daily, while question papers are stored using encrypted cryptographic protection systems to prevent unauthorised access.

A major reform highlighted by the NTA relates to candidate verification. The agency informed the Supreme Court that Aadhaar-based biometric authentication has been introduced for NEET-UG 2026. Under the new verification system, admit card QR codes are scanned at examination centres, while candidates' live photographs and thumb impressions are captured for authentication.

The NTA stated that Aadhaar verification is conducted in real time through systems operated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Any mismatch detected during facial recognition or Aadhaar authentication immediately generates an alert at the NTA control room, following which the candidate is subjected to additional verification procedures.

The agency also informed the court that facial authentication is now being conducted at the registration stage itself to further strengthen identity verification mechanisms.

To curb unfair practices, a multi-layer frisking protocol has been introduced. Candidates are screened by state police personnel outside examination centres, while additional checks are conducted by NTA staff inside the premises. More than 22,000 handheld metal detectors have been deployed across examination centres nationwide as part of the enhanced security framework.

In another significant development, the NTA stated that mobile signal jammers have been installed at all 5,432 NEET-UG 2026 examination centres. The initiative has been implemented with technical support from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) to prevent unauthorised communication during examinations.

The agency also highlighted the large-scale expansion of surveillance infrastructure. Nearly 1.85 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across examination centres, with footage being centrally monitored by the NTA and shared with district administrations as well as the Ministry of Education for oversight and security review.

Further strengthening examination monitoring, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that Artificial Intelligence-powered analytical tools are now being used to review CCTV footage. These systems are designed to identify suspicious behaviour and detect potential unfair practices during examinations, enabling faster intervention and investigation when required.

The affidavit signals a significant shift in the administration of one of India's largest entrance examinations, with the NTA indicating that technological integration, biometric verification, and enhanced security protocols will play a central role in future NEET examinations.

Last updated on 30 May 2026
09:07 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Supreme Court Examination reforms
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