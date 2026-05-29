COMEDK UGET 2026 Result Release Time Revised; Scorecard to Be Declared at 6 PM Now

Summary According to the latest update on the official website comedk.org, the result will now be declared at 6 pm on May 29, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled 4 pm The examination for COMEDK UGET 2026 was conducted on May 9, 2026

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has revised the release timing of the COMEDK UGET Result 2026. According to the latest update on the official website comedk.org, the result will now be declared at 6 pm on May 29, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled 4 pm.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be able to download their scorecards and rank cards from the official portal using their login credentials.

The COMEDK UGET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by more than 150 private unaided engineering colleges across Karnataka. The scores are used for admission to BTech and related courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination for COMEDK UGET 2026 was conducted on May 9, 2026. The consortium had earlier released the final answer key on May 23, 2026, after reviewing objections raised by candidates.

The COMEDK counselling process is expected to begin in June 2026 in online mode for qualified candidates. The consortium is likely to release the detailed counselling schedule and document verification guidelines shortly after the announcement of results.