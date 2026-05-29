AP High Court Releases Answer Key 2026 for Recruitment Exam at aphc.gov.in

Summary The provisional answer key has been issued along with the individual response sheets through the online recruitment portal The recruitment examination is being conducted for multiple posts, including Examiner, Stenographer and Office Subordinate, under a drive to fill a total of 300 vacancies in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the AP High Court Answer Key 2026 on its official website aphc.gov.in for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examinations conducted between May 23 and May 25, 2026. The provisional answer key has been issued along with the individual response sheets through the online recruitment portal.

The recruitment examination is being conducted for multiple posts, including Examiner, Stenographer and Office Subordinate, under a drive to fill a total of 300 vacancies in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can now log in to the official portal using their registration credentials to access the answer key and response sheet corresponding to their respective posts.

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The response sheet displays the answers marked by candidates during the computer-based test. By comparing their responses with the official provisional answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores ahead of the AP High Court Results 2026.

According to the recruitment notification, the selection process includes a computer-based test followed by document verification for shortlisted candidates.

The High Court has also clarified the marking scheme for the examination. Each correct answer carries one mark, while there is no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions.

Objection Facility for Candidates

The High Court has also opened an objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answers in the provisional answer key. Candidates can submit objections through the official portal by paying the prescribed fee and uploading valid supporting documents.

The objection facility allows candidates to contest discrepancies in the answer key before the final version is released. The recruitment authority will review all submitted objections before preparing the final answer key and results.