Jadavpur

Jadavpur University to organize Hult Prize 2025 on 23 February

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Feb 2025
10:09 AM

Jadavpur University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
With the theme “Unlimited”, this edition’s on-campus round would exhibit a plethora of innovative & path breaking ideas, striving to build pragmatic solutions to address the world’s most pressing issues
The event would feature live pitch presentations by competing teams, engaging panel discussions with social entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, and exclusive networking sessions for participants and professionals

Jadavpur University is set to organize the Hult Prize 2025 , a prestigious global competition focused on creating social enterprises addressing the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) , on 23rd February 2025. With the theme “Unlimited”, this edition’s on-campus round would exhibit a plethora of innovative & path breaking ideas, striving to build pragmatic solutions to address the world’s most pressing issues. The competition brings together a cohort of young changemakers; brimming with energy and passion, culminating into an event filled with networking , ideas and impactful solutions.

With over 80 teams from different departments across all three faculties, ranging from undergraduate students to research scholars, competing for the ultimate prize, the event commenced with thought-provoking sessions on ‘Sustainability in Business’ by Ms. Kankana Das and ‘Idea to Enterprise’ by Mr. Prannay Kedia. Both speakers challenged students with insightful questions and provided valuable takeaways to integrate into their solutions.

The event would feature live pitch presentations by competing teams, engaging panel discussions with social entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, and exclusive networking sessions for participants and professionals. With the winning team advancing to the next stage of the Hult Prize competition, bringing them one step closer to the coveted $1 million global seed funding opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historically, teams from Jadavpur University have been among the frontrunners in this exhilarating competition, with teams like Palok Poriborton (Regional Finalists at Hult Prize 2020, Ho Chi Minh City Regionals) being the flag bearers of entrepreneurial fervor and driving innovative impact, consistently reaching the advanced stages of the competition; thereby making this one of the most successful Hult Prize programmes by a state-run university. Thus, the Jadavpur University's on-campus round is expected to push its own immaculate standards even higher, with another successful edition of this prestigious global competition.

Last updated on 22 Feb 2025
10:10 AM
Jadavpur Jadavpur University Hult Prize
Similar stories
(L-R) Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Dr V Arumugam, Member of Local Organising Committee.
IIT Madras

IIT Madras to Host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ – India’s Largest R&D Innovation Fair

IISWBM Calcutta

National Productivity Week 2025 Concludes at IISWBM with Insights on Startups & IPR

St Xavier's College

Vividhaa 2025: SXC Kolkata Gears Up for a Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Cul. . .

inter-college fest

X-Inovaè'25: St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata is back with the Ultimate Inter-Coll. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
University Grants Commission

UGC NET December 2024 Result Expected Today - Key Details & Qualifying Percentage

(L-R) Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Dr V Arumugam, Member of Local Organising Committee.
IIT Madras

IIT Madras to Host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ – India’s Largest R&D Innovation Fair

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 Registration Closes Today at upsc.gov.in- Detai. . .

Anna University

Anna University to Close Registration for TANCET 2025 at tancet.annauniv.edu- Direct . . .

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS 2025: 210 Govt Job Vacancies Open – How to Apply

Anna University

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu- Details He. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality