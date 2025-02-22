Jadavpur University to organize Hult Prize 2025 on 23 February

Summary With the theme “Unlimited”, this edition’s on-campus round would exhibit a plethora of innovative & path breaking ideas, striving to build pragmatic solutions to address the world’s most pressing issues The event would feature live pitch presentations by competing teams, engaging panel discussions with social entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, and exclusive networking sessions for participants and professionals

Jadavpur University is set to organize the Hult Prize 2025 , a prestigious global competition focused on creating social enterprises addressing the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) , on 23rd February 2025. With the theme “Unlimited”, this edition’s on-campus round would exhibit a plethora of innovative & path breaking ideas, striving to build pragmatic solutions to address the world’s most pressing issues. The competition brings together a cohort of young changemakers; brimming with energy and passion, culminating into an event filled with networking , ideas and impactful solutions.

With over 80 teams from different departments across all three faculties, ranging from undergraduate students to research scholars, competing for the ultimate prize, the event commenced with thought-provoking sessions on ‘Sustainability in Business’ by Ms. Kankana Das and ‘Idea to Enterprise’ by Mr. Prannay Kedia. Both speakers challenged students with insightful questions and provided valuable takeaways to integrate into their solutions.

The event would feature live pitch presentations by competing teams, engaging panel discussions with social entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, and exclusive networking sessions for participants and professionals. With the winning team advancing to the next stage of the Hult Prize competition, bringing them one step closer to the coveted $1 million global seed funding opportunity.

Historically, teams from Jadavpur University have been among the frontrunners in this exhilarating competition, with teams like Palok Poriborton (Regional Finalists at Hult Prize 2020, Ho Chi Minh City Regionals) being the flag bearers of entrepreneurial fervor and driving innovative impact, consistently reaching the advanced stages of the competition; thereby making this one of the most successful Hult Prize programmes by a state-run university. Thus, the Jadavpur University's on-campus round is expected to push its own immaculate standards even higher, with another successful edition of this prestigious global competition.