Workshop

Jadavpur University, TalkClubb hosts an enriching workshop titled "The Art of Parenting"

Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
17:52 PM

Jadavpur University

Summary
On January 11th, 2025, TalkClubb hosted an insightful and enriching workshop titled "The Art of Parenting" at Jadavpur University, drawing a diverse group of parents, students, and mental health professionals. This impactful event, organized by TalkClubb, brought together a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr. Atreyi Datta, a renowned psychologist; Dr. Manohar Kumar Pahan, a sports psychologist; and Ms. Meenakshi Khorana Saha, a child psychologist, who collectively explored the complex and rewarding aspects of modern-day parenting.

The workshop delved into the multifaceted nature of parenting, emphasizing the importance of building deep emotional connections with children, cultivating resilience, and successfully navigating the challenges posed by the digital age. The experts underscored the significance of mindful parenting, stressing the need for fostering emotional well-being and nurturing the physical health of children. They also highlighted the value of quality time spent with children, urging parents to prioritize meaningful experiences over material comforts.

Throughout the day, attendees were engaged in thought-provoking sessions, which provided valuable insights into conflict resolution, managing expectations, and understanding the intricate emotional needs of children. A particularly poignant moment of the workshop was the panel discussion, where real-life parenting stories resonated deeply with the audience, offering relatable guidance and encouragement. The event concluded with a Q&A session, giving parents the opportunity to receive personalized advice and solutions to their unique challenges.

The workshop was made possible through the generous support of Sejuti Clinic & Hospital (3A, Waverly Ln, Maula Ali, Taltala, Kolkata) and G.PAUL'S TEA (167, Netaji Subhas Road, Kolkata). In addition to providing expert knowledge, the event fostered a sense of community, bringing together like-minded individuals united in their commitment to raising healthy, emotionally intelligent children.

TalkClubb’s "Art of Parenting" workshop stands as a testament to the organization’s dedication to empowering parents with the tools, resources, and support they need. With plans to host more such events, TalkClubb remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen the bonds between parents and their children, ensuring a brighter and more connected future for all."

Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
17:53 PM
Workshop Jadavpur University
