Jadavpur University Presents SRIJAN’25 – A Reverberation of Technology, Culture and Innovation

SRIJAN, as the name literally depicts “creation”, genuinely lived up to its name at the 18th edition of Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (F.E.T.S.U.) presents SRIJAN’25, the annual techno-management fest of Jadavpur University. Held from April 17–20, 2025, across the university’s Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses, SRIJAN stood as a testament to the fallacy of the stereotypical idea that technology and innovation are confined solely to the realms of science and engineering. This four-day carnival became a vibrant confluence of intrigued minds from diverse fields, united by shared ideas and youthful spirit.

The resplendent façade of SRIJAN’25 reflected deeply at its core throughout the course of the carnival. After producing a promising trailer of success through three groundbreaking, intensive workshops on Robotics, Finance, and Generative AI with over 400 participants, SRIJAN witnessed its grand inauguration, marking April 17, 2025, as Day 0 with the F5 Talks session at the Dr. H.L. Roy Building, Jadavpur Campus. The auditorium filled up with ardent listeners eager to hear the words of wisdom from eminent personalities — Mr. Rajit Bhattacharya (Founder & CEO of Data Sutram, Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree); Dr. Debiprasad Duari (renowned astronomer and former director at M.P. Birla Institute of Fundamental Research); Mr. Sabyasachi Biswas (visionary CEO at VIKI.AI); and the much-admired Dr. Gajendra Purohit (celebrated mathematics educator and inspiration to countless students). Their thought-provoking insights set a powerful tone for the fest, underscoring the spirit of learning and innovation that SRIJAN embodies.

After a powerful start, SRIJAN’25 launched into its main events with 48 competitions showcasing cutting-edge technological mastery, hosted over three thrilling days at Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus. The montage of events began with preliminary rounds on April 18. The kickstart unleashed even more adrenaline than anticipated. From aerodynamic prowess in Jal-astra to nail-biting duels in the Red Bull Racing League, Day 1 was a blast, with energy levels skyrocketing as the day concluded with electrifying performances of Rap Battle and Beatboxing.

Day 2 of SRIJAN’25, on April 19, progressed seamlessly, maintaining heightened momentum. It featured the preliminaries and finals of a plethora of events, especially management ones like Ace the Case, Investomania, Capital Clash, and more. Srijan allured ambitious footsteps across campus floors. The day reached its highlight during the Career Fair session, held in collaboration with Aliff Overseas, hosting over 150 attendees, with excitement reaching its peak as culture intertwined with the fervour of technology in the evening through a rejuvenating music performance by indie sensation, Fiddlecraft.

Finally, April 20th arrived as Day 3 or the ultimate day of this fabled carnival also marking the final rounds of the ongoing events, including Cypher 3331 striking a record-breaking participation number 700+. The stage felicitation ceremony celebrated accolading of the event victors with medals and certificates. The limelight was pinned at the Classic Car Exhibition at the campus where eyes relished the view of vintage masterpieces of motors and wheels. The flagship moment on the final day or unarguably the whole of SRIJAN’25 was the comic showdown of the one and only Ravi Gupta as the mic was warmed up by Saurabh Pandey’s hilarious gig before Ravi worked his magic of cracking the audience with laughter.

F.E.T.S.U. presents SRIJAN’25 remains the dream version of SRIJAN in the pages of time, the heart of technology, culture, art, entertainment, enjoyment, unity, fabricating a community of like-minds and thrives to bear the message of “DREAM, SEE AND INNOVATE” in the forthcoming times.