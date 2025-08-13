Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

100 Years of UPSC - Commission Plans Logo, Tagline, Reforms as Part of Centenary Year

PTI
PTI
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
10:51 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be marking 100 years of its existence with a year-long series of events and activities.
The centenary celebrations will begin on October 1, and continue until October 1, 2026, it said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be marking 100 years of its existence with a year-long series of events and activities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The centenary celebrations will begin on October 1, and continue until October 1, 2026, it said.

The decision in this regard was taken recently during a meeting held under the chairmanship of UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since its inception, UPSC has been a symbol of transparency, fairness and meritocracy, ensuring the selection of the most deserving candidates through a rigorous and impartial process for senior-level positions in government services,” Kumar said.

As part of the celebrations, UPSC is planning to release a logo and a tagline symbolising the Commission's service to the nation.

Various new initiatives and reforms are also being planned to be launched during the centenary year.

“As we prepared the list of events, we also sought inputs and suggestions from our employees. It is our endeavour to make them an integral part of the centenary celebrations. We have received some truly valuable suggestions to work on," Kumar said.

"The centenary celebrations give us an opportunity to look back at our legacy with pride, to introspect for improvement, and to look forward to making the country proud by deploying the best human resources in the nation-building process," he said, adding that it is also an occasion to plan a roadmap for the next 100 years of glory for the UPSC.

Subsequent to the provisions of the Government of India Act, 1919, and the recommendations of the Lee Commission (1924), the Public Service Commission was established in India on October 1, 1926.

Later named the Federal Public Service Commission (1937), it was renamed the Union Public Service Commission with the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

The UPSC conducts various recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the civil services exam conducted annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
10:52 AM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC centenary celebrations
Similar stories
ICAR AIEEA 2025

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE PhD Results 2025 Declared - NTA Drops Questions, Revises Answer . . .

RRB Exam

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Posts CBT 2025 from September 10: Full Schedule & Guidelin. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out! Link and Provisional Result Details

Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts

MAH AAC CAP 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Issued at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF and CSI Kolkata Chapter Host Dynamic Dialogue on Industry-Academia Synergy

ICAR AIEEA 2025

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE PhD Results 2025 Declared - NTA Drops Questions, Revises Answer . . .

RRB Exam

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Posts CBT 2025 from September 10: Full Schedule & Guidelin. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out! Link and Provisional Result Details

Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts

MAH AAC CAP 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Issued at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details. . .

IBPS

IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality