Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises Women’s Conclave 2025

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
18:09 PM

Summary
The two-day Conclave is organized to initiate conversations, debates, panel discussions, and creative expressions
This event would take place on the main campus of Jadavpur University on 27th and 28th March 2025

Jadavpur’s own intersectional and inclusive Feminist Forum- Jadavpur University Women’s Conclave, in association with School of Women Studies, Jadavpur University, is having their flagship event on 27-28 March. This conclave aims to foster debates and dialogues on Feminism. The two-day Conclave is organized to initiate conversations, debates, panel discussions, and creative expressions.

The inaugural panel, titled- ‘Politicising the Domestic Sphere’ comprises of eminent Professors and distinguished Scholars like Debdatta Chowdhury (Assistant Professor, Gender Studies, Centre for Studies in Social Sciences Calcutta), Shreosi Ray (Senior Program Officer, Sappho for Equality) Antara Ray (Associate Professor, Sociology Department, Presidency University) and moderated by Prof. Ishan Chakraborty (Assistant Professor, Department of English, Jadavpur University). This panel discussion augments to bring in Academic engagement with Awareness which would raise important questions around the domestic sphere.

This event would take place on the main campus of Jadavpur University on 27th and 28th March 2025. Day 1 consists of paper presentations, debate, panel discussions and Day 2 consists of paper presentations, quiz competition and various online competitions like reel-making, photo-story and poster-making competition.

The paper presentation section has two different focus areas- ‘Understanding Masculinities and Femininities’ and ‘Gendering of History’. It aims to spark newer Feminist exchanges and the ones who usually speak their dissent through Art, Aesthetics and Technology, for them, the reel making competition, photo story competition and poster making would be the space for showcasing their thoughts. This Conclave hopes to create a platform for more inclusive and engaging space where Feminist Activism and Politics intertwine with Academic Excellence.

Come! Join the Conclave and Be the Change!

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
18:10 PM
Jadavpur University Jadavpur
