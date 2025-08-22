WBJEE 2025

Rank 1 in WBJEE 2025: Don Bosco’s Aniruddha Shares His Journey Beyond the Results

Ankita Chatterji
Ankita Chatterji
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
17:14 PM

The Telegraph online Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the results of the much-anticipated WBJEE 2025 today, August 22, revealing this year’s top achievers.
Out of the top 10 names, six are from CBSE, two from WBCHSE, and two from CISCE — with Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, claiming the coveted Rank 1.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the results of the much-anticipated WBJEE 2025 today, August 22, revealing this year’s top achievers. Out of the top 10 names, six are from CBSE, two from WBCHSE, and two from CISCE — with Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, claiming the coveted Rank 1.

In conversation with The Telegraph Online Edugraph, Aniruddha recalled the moment he found out about his success. “I had expected to be in the top five, but being the topper of West Bengal is a great feeling. I also feel proud of my achievement,” he said. His parents — father, Prof. Amlan Chakrabarti of Calcutta University, mother, Mrs. Sarani Chakrabarti, a physics teacher at South Point School, and his elder brother, a 4th-year student at IIT Kanpur — have been pillars of support throughout his preparation journey.

Aniruddha with his family

Aniruddha with his family The Telegraph online Edugraph

While his triumph in WBJEE 2025 is remarkable, Aniruddha has already embarked on his next academic chapter. Having cracked JEE Mains with a 99.96 percentile and secured an AIR 348 in JEE Advanced, he has joined IIT Kharagpur’s Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme. Yet, the WBJEE result has been a milestone in its own right. “Since this is such a competitive and prestigious exam, topping and achieving rank 1 is an achievement in itself. This has given me a huge confidence boost and taught me that hard work pays off,” he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathematics has always been his favourite subject, and the dream of studying at an IIT kept him motivated through the demanding preparation phase. His two-year journey of balancing JEE and WBJEE studies was not without challenges. “Preparations sometimes felt difficult, and I did feel demotivated, but my teachers and parents helped me move forward,” he admitted. His advice to aspirants is simple yet powerful: “Master your time management, since you will have to complete both papers under time constraint. Keep the duration in mind and divide it most effectively.”

Outside academics, Aniruddha is a football enthusiast, enjoys watching web series, and finds joy in music, especially playing the guitar. For now, his post-graduation plans remain open-ended, but he is certain about pursuing higher studies and exploring whichever field excites him the most during his years at IIT.

As West Bengal celebrates its new WBJEE topper, Aniruddha’s story stands out not just as a tale of academic brilliance but also of resilience, balance, and passion. In his own words, “Preparing for WBJEE automatically prepares you for the other entrance exams as well, since the level of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics is almost the same.” His journey is a reminder that success is not about a single exam — it’s about the spirit of perseverance that carries a student forward, well beyond the results.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
17:15 PM
WBJEE 2025 toppers West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE Don Bosco School, Park Circus
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases City Intimation Slip for Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam; Test Scheduled. . .

IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Information Brochure Released by IIT Guwahati; Registration Begins August 2. . .

NEET counselling

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Begins; Caution Deposit Deadline August 2. . .

UPSC

UPSC EPFO Registration 2025 Concludes Today at upsc.gov.in- Application Correction Fr. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases City Intimation Slip for Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam; Test Scheduled. . .

IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Information Brochure Released by IIT Guwahati; Registration Begins August 2. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Check Scorecard Inside

NEET counselling

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Begins; Caution Deposit Deadline August 2. . .

UPSC

UPSC EPFO Registration 2025 Concludes Today at upsc.gov.in- Application Correction Fr. . .

Bihar government

BSEB Issues Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Read Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality