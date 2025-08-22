Rank 1 in WBJEE 2025: Don Bosco’s Aniruddha Shares His Journey Beyond the Results

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the results of the much-anticipated WBJEE 2025 today, August 22, revealing this year’s top achievers. Out of the top 10 names, six are from CBSE, two from WBCHSE, and two from CISCE — with Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, claiming the coveted Rank 1.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the results of the much-anticipated WBJEE 2025 today, August 22, revealing this year’s top achievers. Out of the top 10 names, six are from CBSE, two from WBCHSE, and two from CISCE — with Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, claiming the coveted Rank 1.

In conversation with The Telegraph Online Edugraph, Aniruddha recalled the moment he found out about his success. “I had expected to be in the top five, but being the topper of West Bengal is a great feeling. I also feel proud of my achievement,” he said. His parents — father, Prof. Amlan Chakrabarti of Calcutta University, mother, Mrs. Sarani Chakrabarti, a physics teacher at South Point School, and his elder brother, a 4th-year student at IIT Kanpur — have been pillars of support throughout his preparation journey.

Aniruddha with his family The Telegraph online Edugraph

While his triumph in WBJEE 2025 is remarkable, Aniruddha has already embarked on his next academic chapter. Having cracked JEE Mains with a 99.96 percentile and secured an AIR 348 in JEE Advanced, he has joined IIT Kharagpur’s Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme. Yet, the WBJEE result has been a milestone in its own right. “Since this is such a competitive and prestigious exam, topping and achieving rank 1 is an achievement in itself. This has given me a huge confidence boost and taught me that hard work pays off,” he shared.

Mathematics has always been his favourite subject, and the dream of studying at an IIT kept him motivated through the demanding preparation phase. His two-year journey of balancing JEE and WBJEE studies was not without challenges. “Preparations sometimes felt difficult, and I did feel demotivated, but my teachers and parents helped me move forward,” he admitted. His advice to aspirants is simple yet powerful: “Master your time management, since you will have to complete both papers under time constraint. Keep the duration in mind and divide it most effectively.”

Outside academics, Aniruddha is a football enthusiast, enjoys watching web series, and finds joy in music, especially playing the guitar. For now, his post-graduation plans remain open-ended, but he is certain about pursuing higher studies and exploring whichever field excites him the most during his years at IIT.

As West Bengal celebrates its new WBJEE topper, Aniruddha’s story stands out not just as a tale of academic brilliance but also of resilience, balance, and passion. In his own words, “Preparing for WBJEE automatically prepares you for the other entrance exams as well, since the level of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics is almost the same.” His journey is a reminder that success is not about a single exam — it’s about the spirit of perseverance that carries a student forward, well beyond the results.