UPSC

UPSC EPFO Registration 2025 Concludes Today at upsc.gov.in- Application Correction From Aug 23

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
15:43 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply must submit their applications on the official website of UPSC at upconline.nic.in
Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill up 230 posts in the organisation

The Union Public Service Commission is set to conclude the application process for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 today, August 22, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply must submit their applications on the official website of UPSC at upconline.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill up 230 posts in the organisation.

Once the application window closes, candidates will be allowed to make corrections on their application forms from August 23 to 25, 2025. During this period, candidates can rectify their mistakes in the application forms for Combined Recruitment Test for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer (EO/AO) in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

UPSC EPFO Registration 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at upconline.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the registration link

3. Enter your information to register yourself

4. Log in to your account after registration is done

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 25. Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from payment of application fee.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
15:44 PM
UPSC UPSC 2025
