Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Begins; Caution Deposit Deadline August 25

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially opened the Round 2 option entry process for NEET UG 2025 counselling. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy programmes can now enter and modify their preferences through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

In conjunction with the option entry window, KEA has also published the revised seat matrix for the second round of counselling. Eligible candidates must submit a caution deposit of Rs 1,00,000 by August 25, 2025, in order to participate.

Candidates who were allotted seats during Round 1 are not required to pay the deposit again. However, for newly participating candidates, the amount will be adjusted against tuition fees upon seat allotment.

Participants may reorder, modify, or delete their college and course preferences before the deadline. The Round 2 allotment will be made based on these modified choices, and the results will be announced on August 29, post 1 PM.

The seat allotment will be provisional, allowing candidates the option to:

Accept the seat

Withdraw from the counselling process

Opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds

KEA has urged all candidates to carefully review the revised seat matrix and ensure compliance with the specified timelines to avoid disqualification. All further details, instructions, and updates can be accessed on the official KEA counselling portal.