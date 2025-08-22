NEET counselling

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Begins; Caution Deposit Deadline August 25

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
15:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy programmes can now enter and modify their preferences through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Candidates who were allotted seats during Round 1 are not required to pay the deposit again

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially opened the Round 2 option entry process for NEET UG 2025 counselling. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy programmes can now enter and modify their preferences through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

In conjunction with the option entry window, KEA has also published the revised seat matrix for the second round of counselling. Eligible candidates must submit a caution deposit of Rs 1,00,000 by August 25, 2025, in order to participate.

Candidates who were allotted seats during Round 1 are not required to pay the deposit again. However, for newly participating candidates, the amount will be adjusted against tuition fees upon seat allotment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants may reorder, modify, or delete their college and course preferences before the deadline. The Round 2 allotment will be made based on these modified choices, and the results will be announced on August 29, post 1 PM.

The seat allotment will be provisional, allowing candidates the option to:

  • Accept the seat
  • Withdraw from the counselling process
  • Opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds

KEA has urged all candidates to carefully review the revised seat matrix and ensure compliance with the specified timelines to avoid disqualification. All further details, instructions, and updates can be accessed on the official KEA counselling portal.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
15:56 PM
NEET counselling Karnataka Examination Authority NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
UPSC

UPSC EPFO Registration 2025 Concludes Today at upsc.gov.in- Application Correction Fr. . .

Bihar government

BSEB Issues Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Read Detail. . .

AYUSH 2025

AACCC Begins AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Today at aaccc.gov.in- Check Det. . .

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Announced - Aniruddha from DBPC Clinches Rank 1! Full List He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC

UPSC EPFO Registration 2025 Concludes Today at upsc.gov.in- Application Correction Fr. . .

Bihar government

BSEB Issues Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Read Detail. . .

AYUSH 2025

AACCC Begins AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Today at aaccc.gov.in- Check Det. . .

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Announced - Aniruddha from DBPC Clinches Rank 1! Full List He. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Check Scorecard Inside

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Released - Board Withdraws Question! Direct Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality