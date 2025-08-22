GATE 2026 Information Brochure Released by IIT Guwahati; Registration Begins August 25

Summary As per the schedule announced earlier on August 5, the GATE 2026 examination will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 In a notable update, IIT Guwahati has introduced a new test paper in Energy Science, which will be offered under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, has released the official information brochure ahead of the commencement of the registration process. Candidates aspiring to pursue master’s and doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities can begin applying from August 25 through the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

As per the schedule announced earlier on August 5, the GATE 2026 examination will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format and will take place in two shifts each day — a forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The regular registration window will remain open until September 25, 2025, during which candidates can apply without any additional charges. However, those who miss the regular deadline will still have the opportunity to register during the extended period, which will continue until October 6, subject to a late fee of Rs 500.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a notable update, IIT Guwahati has introduced a new test paper in Energy Science, which will be offered under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. The addition reflects the increasing focus on interdisciplinary studies and the growing importance of sustainable energy technologies in the engineering sector.

The GATE examination is one of the most competitive exams in the country and is a gateway for admission into postgraduate programmes at the IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other premier institutes. Additionally, GATE scores are also used by several public sector undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment purposes.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the information brochure, adhere to the deadlines, and ensure all eligibility and documentation requirements are met while filling out the application form.