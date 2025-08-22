BSEB Issues Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Read Details Inside

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download the Bihar DElEd admit card 2025 through the official website at deledbihar.com The board has also notified that the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 will be conducted from August 26, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) issued the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 admit card on August 21. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download the Bihar DElEd admit card 2025 through the official website at deledbihar.com.

The board has also notified that the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 will be conducted from August 26, 2025. The examination will include 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, with no negative marking. The duration of the paper will be 2 hours 30 mins.

Bihar DElEd Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the “D.El.Ed. (Joint Entrance) Exam 2025 Admit Card” link

3. Enter the application number/registration ID and date of birth and click the submit button

4. Download the Bihar DElEd admit card will appear on the screen

5. Verify all details such as exam centre, date, timings, and instructions

6. Keep a printout of the admit card for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.