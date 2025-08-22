WBJEEB

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Check Scorecard Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
13:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the WBJEE Results 2025 along with the rank card at the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
As per the schedule, WBJEE 2025 exam took place on April 27, 2025

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board declared the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the WBJEE Results 2025 along with the rank card at the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE result link available
  3. Key in the required login credentials and submit
  4. WBJEE Result 2025 will appear on the screen
  5. Check and download the result for future preference
As per the schedule, WBJEE 2025 exam took place on April 27, 2025. WBJEE Provisional Answer Key 2025 was issued on May 9, 2025 and the objection window concluded on May 11 2025.

WBJEE Result 2025: Direct Link

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Released - Board Withdraws Question! Direct Link
Candidates must note that those qualified will have to participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process for admission to the participating colleges. WBJEE 2025 scores and ranks will be considered for allotment along with other factors.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
14:00 PM
WBJEEB WBJEE 2025 Results out
