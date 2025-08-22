WBJEEB
WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Check Scorecard Inside
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
13:41 PM
File Image
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board declared the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the WBJEE Results 2025 along with the rank card at the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the schedule, WBJEE 2025 exam took place on April 27, 2025. WBJEE Provisional Answer Key 2025 was issued on May 9, 2025 and the objection window concluded on May 11 2025.
Candidates must note that those qualified will have to participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process for admission to the participating colleges. WBJEE 2025 scores and ranks will be considered for allotment along with other factors.