Jadavpur University Organises One-Day Session Titled “Hypnosis for Change: A Comprehensive Workshop”

Posted on 13 May 2025
15:58 PM

TalkClubb, a Kolkata-based mental health and self-improvement initiative, successfully organized a one-day workshop titled “Hypnosis for Change: A Comprehensive Workshop” at the Jadavpur University Main Campus. The workshop saw enthusiastic participation from psychology students, professionals, coaches, and individuals keen on exploring the science of the subconscious mind.

The highlight of the event was the keynote session by Dr. Prasanta Kumar Roy, an esteemed psychologist and clinical hypnotherapist. Dr. Roy provided deep insights into how hypnosis can be used ethically and effectively to overcome limiting beliefs, reduce stress, and initiate lasting behavioral change. His live demonstrations and guided exercises offered participants a first-hand experience of trance states and subconscious exploration.

Throughout the workshop, attendees engaged in a blend of theory and practical tools, covering areas such as habit change, emotional resilience, and goal visualization. The interactive nature of the sessions encouraged reflection and self-discovery, while demystifying common misconceptions about hypnosis.

“Hypnosis is a powerful psychological tool—not just for therapy, but for everyday life enhancement,” noted Dr. Roy during his session. “It gives us access to the mind’s deeper layers where real change begins.”

The event was part of TalkClubb’s mission to create awareness around alternative mental wellness tools and provide quality learning experiences for the community. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees confirmed the growing interest in mind–body approaches to wellness.

Last updated on 13 May 2025
15:58 PM
