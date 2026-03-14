Jadavpur University, F.E.T.S.U. Presents SANSKRITI’26: Forty-Seven Years of Redefining Culture, By Students, For Students

Summary Sanskriti 2026 will be held from March 28 to April 5 across the Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses Organised entirely by students, the festival celebrates 47 years of culture as resistance, collective labour, and lived emotion

At Jadavpur University, culture has never been a spectacle meant for passive consumption. It has always been participatory, political, and profoundly human. For forty-seven years, Sanskriti—the flagship cultural festival of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union—has stood as a testament to that belief.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (F.E.T.S.U.) proudly presents SANSKRITI’26, a nine-day cultural festival to be held from March 28 to April 5 across the Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses. Recognised as one of Asia’s longest-running student-organised cultural festivals, Sanskriti has grown over decades as a living archive of student assertion, creativity, and resistance.

At Sanskriti, culture is not a commodity—it is a philosophy. It is consciously non-corporate, non-sponsored, and non-negotiable. Every aspect of the festival is organised by students alone from hand-painted backdrops and self-built stages to fundraising carried out by personally reaching out to seniors from the vast alumni base. Bands and performers are connected directly, without intermediaries or market logic. This inclination to sustain on collective support is one of the fundamental ethics of F.E.T.S.U. and F.E.T.S.U. presents Sanskriti.

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1977, was in fact, a significant year when floods devastated Assam and the entire funds of Sanskriti was redirected to the flood relief operations. In that moment, Sanskriti proved what it has always claimed to be—that culture is not a spectacle to be preserved at any cost, but a responsibility that must stand with people in crisis.

Over the decades, Sanskriti has evolved into one of Asia’s longest-running student-organised cultural festivals, yet it has never lost its soul. Its strength lies not in scale, but in sincerity—in late-night meetings, heated debates, shared exhaustion, and the democratic process through which every decision, down to the smallest detail, is taken by students. Here, culture is not curated by a few; it is shaped by many.

Sanskriti has always believed that culture must speak—to dissent, to dream, to resist. It is a voice against oppression, a space where marginalised expressions find a stage, where classical traditions converse with contemporary forms, and where art refuses to be boxed into rigid definitions. Music, dance, theatre, debate, visual arts—all coexist, collide, and co-create.

On-Stage Events at SANSKRITI’26

Raag N Josh – Eastern Band Competition

Jam It – Western Band Competition

Tarana – Eastern Vocals Competition

Natalaya – Drama Competition

Ghoongrooz – Eastern Choreography

Moon Walk – Western Choreography

Rendition – Western Vocals

Dance Bout – Dance Battle

Rap Battle

Beat Box

Guitar Wars – Guitar Soloing Competition

Instrumental

Each performance is more than a competition—it is an act of expression, a reinterpretation of culture through diverse political, social, and artistic lenses.

Off-Stage Events at SANSKRITI’26

Think Twice – Debate Competition

Graffiti Wars

Shoot At Sight – Photography Competition

Poster / T-shirt / Face Painting

Inquizzitive – Quiz Competition

Sketchophile – Drawing Competition

Origami

Rangoli

Creative Writing

These platforms extend Sanskriti’s ethos beyond the stage, encouraging participants to question norms, challenge dominant narratives, and articulate their own realities through art and argument.

The festival’s much-anticipated band nights and special performances will once again transform the campus into a collective space of sound, movement, and solidarity—moments where thousands gather not as consumers, but as participants in a shared cultural experience.

For generations of students, Sanskriti has been built through sleepless nights, heated discussions, paint-stained clothes, hoarse voices, and unwavering belief. It is here that students learn not just to perform, but to organise; not just to create, but to take responsibility for culture itself.

As F.E.T.S.U. presents SANSKRITI’26, the festival reaffirms its historic role—as a voice against oppression, as a rejection of cultural commodification, and as a celebration of collective strength. Sanskriti is not an annual event on a calendar. It is a continuing movement—one that insists, year after year, that culture must remain democratic, inclusive, and uncompromisingly student-owned.

Register to be the part of the journey:

https://www.fetsusanskritiju.in/