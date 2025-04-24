Jadavpur University Celebrates Earth Day 2025 with a Call for Renewable Energy

Summary A team of eleven enthusiastic students, led by Dr. Anupam Ghosh, the Event Convenor, Department of Geological Sciences, Jadavpur University, arrived at the venue by 9:30 am A Drawing Competition commenced shortly after, from 12:10 pm to 1:10 pm. Younger students (Nursery to Class 4) illustrated their visions on “Solar Energy Powering a Sustainable Future,” while senior students (Class 5 to 12) explored the theme “Our Power, Our Planet - Renewable Energy”

On 22 April 2025, the Department of Geological Sciences, Jadavpur University, commemorated Earth Day 2025 at the serene premises of Shri Ramkrishna Ashram, Nimpith, which was sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Themed “This is OUR POWER, OUR PLANET - Renewable Energy,” the celebration brought together students and educators in a spirited event aimed at promoting awareness of sustainable energy practices.

A team of eleven enthusiastic students, led by Dr. Anupam Ghosh, the Event Convenor, Department of Geological Sciences, Jadavpur University, arrived at the venue by 9:30 am. The event witnessed active participation from 120 students representing three institutions: 80 from Shri Ramkrishna Ashram Nimpith, 37 from Kakdwip Shishu Shikshayatan High School located in the remote Sunderbans, and 3 from South Point High School, Kolkata.

The Inauguration Ceremony began at 11:00 am with floral tributes to Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Maa Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda. Esteemed guests, including Swami Sadananda Maharaj ji, Secretary of Shri Ramkrishna Ashram Nimpith, and Prof. Amitava Dutta, Pro Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University, graced the occasion as Chief Guests. They were joined by Dr. Anupam Ghosh, Mr. Taraknath Halder, Judge of the Drawing Competition, and Dr. Swagata Paul, Faculty from the Department of Geological Sciences, Jadavpur University. The dignitaries were felicitated with flower bouquets, mementos, and Tulsi plants — a symbol of environmental harmony.

Swami Sadananda Maharaj ji delivered a heartfelt address, urging students to cultivate sincerity, self-belief, and compassion. Emphasizing selfless service and integrity, he encouraged the youth to become agents of change. Prof. Amitava Dutta followed with a compelling speech on the urgent need to adopt renewable energy and embrace sustainable living for the betterment of the planet.

A Drawing Competition commenced shortly after, from 12:10 pm to 1:10 pm. Younger students (Nursery to Class 4) illustrated their visions on “Solar Energy Powering a Sustainable Future,” while senior students (Class 5 to 12) explored the theme “Our Power, Our Planet - Renewable Energy.” The creative expressions were followed by a vibrant Rally March within the school campus, where students held banners and placards advocating for renewable energy solutions.

After a lunch break, the Prize Distribution Ceremony celebrated the talents and efforts of all participants. Every student received a Certificate of Participation, medal, cloth bag, and Tulsi plant. Winners of the Drawing Competition were specially honoured with Certificates of Achievement, mementos, and books.

The day concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Anupam Ghosh, who expressed gratitude to all contributors and highlighted the significance of such initiatives in building environmental consciousness. The event came to an end at 3.30 pm.

In addition to the offline event, an online session was organized on 20th April 2025, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, via Google Meet. The session consisted of a Question-and-Answer (QA) segment followed by an oath-taking ceremony. This event was open to all students and witnessed

enthusiastic participation from 76 students. The session was facilitated by Dr. Anupam Ghosh, who engaged the participants with a series of interactive questions. The discussion focused primarily on the role of individuals in protecting the planet, as well as the current global usage and significance of renewable energy sources. The students responded actively, reflecting their awareness and commitment to environmental sustainability. The event successfully fostered awareness and encouraged individual responsibility towards environmental conservation among the student community.

This Earth Day celebration not only reinforced the urgency of switching to renewable energy but also inspired collective responsibility. As echoed in the day’s theme, the power to protect the planet lies within each one of us, and it begins with informed action and unwavering unity.