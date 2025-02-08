“Iterate to Innovate” - St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata's eXabyte to grow grander than ever!

Summary Spanning two thrilling days, eXabyte 2025 features 13 diverse events designed to challenge intellect, foster creativity, and ignite competitive spirits As one of Kolkata’s largest and most anticipated tech festivals, eXabyte is a vibrant platform for students, professionals, and researchers to connect, learn, and create lasting memories

The Postgraduate and Research Department of Computer Science at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, proudly announces the 9th edition of its Annual Inter-College Technological Festival, eXabyte 2025. Scheduled for the 18th and 19th of February 2025, this iconic fest blends offline, online, and hybrid events, welcoming participants from across the nation.

Spanning two thrilling days, eXabyte 2025 features 13 diverse events designed to challenge intellect, foster creativity, and ignite competitive spirits. From crafting microfiction and engaging in debates to solving cryptographic puzzles and excelling in coding challenges, the fest offers something for every curious mind. A major highlight is the debut of eXathon, a one-of-a-kind hackathon where participants solve real-world problems, collaborate in teams, and present innovative solutions.

As one of Kolkata’s largest and most anticipated tech festivals, eXabyte is a vibrant platform for students, professionals, and researchers to connect, learn, and create lasting memories. With diverse events and opportunities to sharpen skills, it celebrates innovation and camaraderie.

This year, eXabyte is proudly title-sponsored by Aliff Overseas, a leading study abroad consultancy offering students mentorship and guidance to unlock global opportunities right from the event.

Here’s a glimpse of the 13 exciting events lined up for eXabyte 2025:

Codeplay – Engage in intense coding and debugging challenges. Brainstorm – Test your knowledge and wits in a gripping quiz. Verb-O-War – Showcase debating supremacy through articulation and knowledge. eXathon – From ideas to execution, build what matters, and power progress together. Webbed – Create resplendent and functional website designs. Byte Tales – Craft microfiction with big ideas and messages. Embleed – Design striking posters, digital artwork, or GIFs. X-hunt – Solve mysterious clues in an exciting treasure hunt. Digibit – Tackle challenging hardware circuit designs. Crypt-X – Unlock the secrets of cryptography through analytical skills. Snappit – Capture the world through your lens in a photography competition. eXcelerate – Experience adrenaline-packed Call of Duty mobile gaming. Sudo-X – Solve Sudoku puzzles that push your logical limits.

With the theme “Iterate to Innovate”, eXabyte 2025 promises to be a grand spectacle of technology, talent, and teamwork. Enthusiastic participants can explore more and register through the official website: https://exabyte.sxccal.edu/.

Gear up for two days of unparalleled excitement as St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, redefines the boundaries of technological excellence with eXabyte 2025!

For any queries, contact: exabyte.events25@gmail.com.