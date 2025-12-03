ATMA 2026 Registration Begins - AIMS Announces Feb Session Exam Date and Complete Schedule

ATMA 2026

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has opened online applications for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for the February 2026 session. Interested candidates can complete their registration on the official website, atmaaims.com, with the application window open until February 10, 2026.

As per the eligibility norms, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks from a UGC-recognised university. Those who have completed the CA qualification or are currently in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.

ATMA February 2026 – Complete Schedule

  • Payment gateway closes: February 9
  • Registration ends: February 10
  • Last date to print application form: February 16
  • Admit card release: February 18
  • Exam date: February 22
  • Result declaration: February 28

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to various management programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and other post-graduate management programmes. According to the prescribed exam pattern, the ATMA February 2026 test will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions divided into six sections. The exam evaluates a candidate’s proficiency in Analytical Reasoning, Verbal Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The total duration of the exam is three hours.

Find the direct application link here.

