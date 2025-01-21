‘Ironside Nostalgia’: A Memorable Alumni Reunion by Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Alumni Association

Summary The event witnessed participation from former principals, vice principals, teachers and students spanning nearly five decades The winter afternoon began with performances by the alumni, including captivating dance moves and melodious songs, followed by interactive fun games

The Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Alumni Association hosted its much anticipated alumni reunion, ‘Ironside Nostalgia,’ at the school premises -4, Ironside Road- bringing together alumni from 1973 to 2024 for a day of nostalgia, camaraderie and celebration.

The event witnessed participation from former principals, vice principals, teachers and students spanning nearly five decades. The highlight of the day was a heartfelt felicitation of Lata Sharma Ma’am, who was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the school principal, Ma’am Sonali Sarkar, for her unparalleled dedication and contribution to the institution for 44 years.

The winter afternoon began with performances by the alumni, including captivating dance moves and melodious songs, followed by interactive fun games. Former and present teachers stole the spotlight with a delightful fashion show, showcasing their elegance and spirit. To keep the energy levels high, a delightful spread of snacks was served, featuring popular street food favorites like puchka, bhel, vada pav, alongside sweet treats like brownies and ice cream. The event concluded with a lively DJ session where attendees danced to chartbusters from today and yesteryears.

The Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Alumni Association has been a great platform for all the former students to continue our bond with our alma mater and we are happy to share that 2025 is the 9th year of the association.

The association comprises the following people:

● Chairperson: Rajesh Kumar Pandey

● Vice Chairperson: Namrata Malhotra

● President: Ritesh Pandey

● Vice President: Ritika Biswas

● Secretary: Rajshree Kejriwal

● Joint Secretary: Anuradha Agarwal

● Treasurer: Kalpana Kanstiya

● Core Committee Members:

Shilpi Jaiswal Sen, Shreyans Singhi, Riya Poddar, Simmy Agarwal, Saloni Mangia Shah, Prachi Garg, Sanjeev Chowdhary, Surabhi Chandak.

Principal Sonali Sarkar expressed her delight, saying, “Ironside Nostalgia was not just an event; it was a celebration of the enduring relationships that make Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar more than a school. Seeing generations of students and teachers come together fills me with pride and gratitude. This afternoon was a beautiful reminder of the timeless bonds we share.”

Speaking about the event, President, Ritesh Pandey added, “Ironside Nostalgia was a celebration of our cherished memories and the enduring bonds we share as members of the MBSV family. We are immensely grateful to all the alumni and former teachers who made this event so special.”

The MBSV Alumni Association remains committed to fostering connections among its members and creating opportunities to celebrate the legacy of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar. The association will be bringing new events and workshops all through 2025 to stay connected.