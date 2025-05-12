International Coaching Federation (ICF)

ICF Kolkata Chapter Unveiled - Marking a New Era for Professional Coaching in Eastern India

Posted on 12 May 2025
11:04 AM

ICF Kolkata

Summary
Kolkata witnessed a landmark moment on May 10, 2025, as the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Kolkata Chapter was officially launched at a grand event hosted at the Balmer Lawrie Lounge, Tolly Club. This launch marks a significant milestone for the coaching community in Eastern India, as Kolkata joins the global ICF network of over 140 chapters across 90 countries, becoming the 7th chapter in India.

The event spotlighted how professional coaching can act as a powerful tool for individual growth, organisational development, and community transformation. The formation of this chapter is the result of a decade-long effort driven by passion and persistence, led by Chapter President Sharmi Roy and 31 dedicated Founding Members. These certified coaches, representing diverse professions, share a united vision of building a thriving coaching ecosystem in Kolkata and the Eastern region.

Presence of eminent dignitaries at the inaugural lighting of the lamp ceremony.

Presence of eminent dignitaries at the inaugural lighting of the lamp ceremony. ICF Kolkata

The highlight of the evening was an inspiring address by Magdalena N Mook, CEO of ICF, who emphasised the critical role coaching plays in nurturing individual potential and driving both organisational and societal excellence. She elaborated on how ICF’s commitment to professional, ethical coaching standards sets its accredited coaches apart in a space crowded with self-proclaimed practitioners.

Adding to the event’s prestige, Padma Shri and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Dr Ravi Kannan, graced the occasion as Guest of Honor. In an engaging fireside chat with Mr Partho Chatterjee, Secretary of ICF Kolkata Chapter, titled ‘Coaching for Communities’, Dr Kannan shared invaluable insights into leadership and the transformative power of coaching in creating meaningful social impact.

The celebration was further enriched by the presence of eminent dignitaries including Mr Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri, C&MD of Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, Mr Arnab Chakraborty, VP (HR), CESC Ltd, Mr Saurav Dutta, Director (Finance), Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, Mr Abhijit Ghosh, Director (HR & CA), Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, and Ms Madhupa Bakshi, Dean of Media, Heritage Group of Institutions.

Prominent leaders like Dr Ratna Sinha, Mr Shantanu Chakraborty, and Mr Amitabha Pal, alongside experienced coaches from academia and industry, engaged in thought-provoking discussions on how coaching fosters individual transformation, team excellence, and a performance-driven organizational culture. The event underscored how coaching, once seen as an HR tool, is now championed by CXOs for its tangible business impact.

With its official launch, the ICF Kolkata Chapter is poised to redefine the coaching landscape in Eastern India, nurturing a vibrant community of professional coaches committed to excellence.

Last updated on 12 May 2025
11:05 AM
International Coaching Federation (ICF) Kolkata
