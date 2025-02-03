Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite 2K25

Summary Since its inception in 1989, Gourmet Nite has become IHM, Taratala, Kolkata's flagship culinary festival and the oldest Grandeur food festival in Eastern India, drawing food enthusiasts across the globe for over thirty years The Institute organized the event under the theme ‘Aroma de América Latina,’ featuring an extravagant buffet that took guests on a delightful culinary journey across the diverse regions of Latin America

Incredible India Tourism and Yuva Tourism Club Gourmet Nite, 2025 was hosted on 31st January 2025 at the Institute of Hotel Management, Taratala, Kolkata, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest for the 2025 edition.

The Institute organized the event under the theme ‘Aroma de América Latina,’ featuring an extravagant buffet that took guests on a delightful culinary journey across the diverse regions of Latin America.

From the bold, spicy flavors of Cuba to the hearty dishes of Honduras, attendees savored the flavorful papas sazón, savory pollo chuco, and comforting sopa de mané. The rich pepian de pollo and fresh merluza showcased the variety of Latin American tastes, while sweet treats like alfajores and brigadeiros cups provided the perfect conclusion to the feast. During the event, guests enjoyed impeccable service, adding elegance and sophistication to the evening.

The event also featured mesmerizing folk performances with the lively Chaau dance, the rhythmic Sambalpuri dance, and the elegant Jhumur dance by the Bhumij tribe, all performed by talented artists from the eastern states.

In addition, there was a spectacular fashion show, dynamic dance, and music performances by talented students, and it concluded with an unforgettable performance by the renowned singer Ujjaini Mukherjee.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of industry professionals, comprising General Managers, Executive Chefs, Food and Beverage Directors, Human Resource Managers, Learning and Development Managers and notable alumni, including prominent figures such as Anjan Chatterjee, Shekhar Mukerjee, and Pramode Bhandari, among others.

Celebrating this momentous occasion, the institute is delighted to present a recipe book featuring the delectable dishes from the food festival, along with the annual magazine, Zenith. As IHM Kolkata completes 63 glorious years, it receives the distinct honour of being featured on an official postage stamp of India, issued by the Philatelic Bureau of Kolkata GPO.

Honourable Principal, Mr. Raja Sadhukhan expressed his sincere appreciation to the dignitaries, sponsors, attendees, and everyone who played a role in making the event a success, turning it into a memorable celebration of unity and respect.