Corporenza 2025 Wraps Up with Business Brilliance, Creativity, and Electrifying Beats!

Corporenza 2025, the Greek mythology-themed management fest by the Inspiria Knowledge Campus, concluded on a high note, celebrating business acumen, innovation, and artistic flair. The event brought together students from various institutes for a spirited competition featuring eight dynamic events, a bustling trade fair, and an exhilarating rock band performance.

Business Acumen Takes Center Stage

Participants competed in events like Zeus Olympia for the Best Manager title, which tested leadership and crisis management. Urvansh Saraf from Salesian College claimed the top spot with a ₹15,000 cash prize, while Mitali Roy from Inspiria Knowledge Campus secured the runner-up position with ₹10,000.

In Athena’s Proposal, budding entrepreneurs showcased their business ideas, with Team Sustains from IIT BHU emerging victorious, followed by Eco Champions from NISM. The strategic thinking and quick decision-making of participants were further displayed in events like Sphinx Oracle, where Bishal Kundu and Arghdeep Paul from Inspiria Knowledge Campus won the business quiz.

Felicitation of one of the event winners. Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Other winners included Mrityunjay Kumar Sah’s team (APC College) in Apollo’s Vault and Team Refugees (Inspiria Knowledge Campus) in the hilarious Chimera Chronicle. The marketing creativity challenge Trojan Turnaround saw Team Phoenix from Salesian College win first place.

In the data-driven challenge Clio’s Matrix, Sahid Raza Husain from Xavier’s Business School triumphed, while the financial simulation event Pandora’s Portfolio crowned Ajay Kumar Ranjan from Inspiria Knowledge Campus as the winner.

Trade Bustle: A Marketplace of Ideas

The Trade Bustle added vibrant entrepreneurial energy to the fest, with over 15 stalls offering a range of products and services. Inspiria Knowledge Campus

The Trade Bustle added vibrant entrepreneurial energy to the fest, with over 15 stalls offering a range of products and services. Students and visitors actively engaged with the businesses, making it a hub of creativity and commerce.

A Musical Crescendo

The excitement reached its peak with a rock band performance that set the crowd roaring. The electrifying atmosphere and high-energy renditions turned the evening into a celebration of music and camaraderie.

Seamlessly executed by the organising committee, Corporenza 2025 earned glowing reviews from participants and attendees alike. With its mix of competition, creativity, and celebration, the event set a new benchmark for management fests, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.