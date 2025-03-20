Futurepreneurs Shine at Presidency University’s Entrepreneurship Summit 2025

Presidency University

Summary
Innovation took center stage at Presidency University as the 10th edition of the Entrepreneurship Summit and Business Plan Competition concluded on March 7, 2025.
Innovation took center stage at Presidency University as the 10th edition of the Entrepreneurship Summit and Business Plan Competition concluded on March 7, 2025. Organised by the Economics Department and the Presidency University Young Entrepreneurs Society (PUYES), the event was a vibrant celebration of entrepreneurial spirit.

Funded by the Sadhuka Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development Endowment Fund, established by Mr Pasupati Sadhukha, an alumnus of Presidency College, the summit also enjoyed sponsorship support from Nescafe and Mr Apurba Swarnakar.

Engaging Sessions and Insights

ADVERTISEMENT
The day commenced with an insightful policy discussion led by Dr Mahuya Hom Choudhury of WBSCST.

The day commenced with an insightful policy discussion led by Dr Mahuya Hom Choudhury of WBSCST. This was followed by dynamic storytelling sessions featuring entrepreneurs like Mr Gopal Pradhan of Dil Maya Home Stay, Mr Alpesh Saharia of Purple Block, and Mr Debajit Choudhury of NIS Management Ltd. Their journeys, marked by resilience and innovation, left attendees inspired.

Adding to the learning experience, the RISE Foundation of IISER Kolkata conducted an interactive session, shedding light on sustainable entrepreneurship.

The Thrill of the Business Plan Competition

A major highlight of the summit was the Business Plan Competition, where 36 teams from prestigious institutions like IISER, Heritage Institute, and Presidency University presented their groundbreaking ideas. After rigorous evaluation, 12 finalists pitched before a panel of judges from IISER and IIM Calcutta.

Emerging victorious was Nivedita Chatterjee of Vigilantia Praesidium, who bagged the First Prize.

Emerging victorious was Nivedita Chatterjee of Vigilantia Praesidium, who bagged the First Prize. The runner-up position went to Debankush Mridha and Dey Pandey from Presidency University, receiving accolades for their innovative concept.

A Decade of Fostering Innovation

Since its inception in 2015, the Entrepreneurship Summit has been a platform for nurturing business talent. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, it continued to thrive virtually. This year’s edition witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 200 students, reaffirming its reputation as a premier space for aspiring entrepreneurs.

As the summit concluded, it left participants with valuable insights, industry exposure, and the motivation to transform their ideas into reality, keeping the spirit of innovation and enterprise alive.

