Sangam: Indus Valley World School’s Cultural Fest Shines with Talent and Creativity

Indus Valley World School’s Inter-House Cultural Fest, Sangam, was a spectacular showcase of talent, creativity, and teamwork. Held on March 10 and March 11, the two-day extravaganza saw 890 students from Grades VI-IX competing in a diverse range of events, making it an unforgettable experience.

A Celebration of Talent and Artistry

Sangam featured an exciting mix of competitions, including Creative Writing, Art and Craft, Dance, Music, Pixel Art, Elocution, Photography, Quiz, Non-Fire Cooking, 3D Designing, JAM, and Coding. Each event provided students with a platform to display their skills while fostering a spirit of healthy competition.

Esteemed Panel of Judges

A distinguished panel of seven external judges and internal experts from BDM International evaluated the performances. The panel included Arijit Sen (award-winning photojournalist), Sreerupa Chandra (passionate dancer), Susrita Nag (accomplished musician), Sumita Samaddar (expert in elocution), Sujata Acharya (classical dancer and teacher), Laboni Saha (musician and teacher), and Rijula Bharadwaj (English language specialist and debate coach).

Each judge brought their expertise, ensuring a fair and insightful evaluation of the students’ talents.

An Atmosphere of Joy and Celebration

Throughout the fest, the school campus echoed with music, cheers, and applause as students poured their passion into every performance. The energy and enthusiasm were palpable, with participants showcasing their house spirit and camaraderie in full force.

Sangam stood as a testament to Indus Valley World School’s commitment to nurturing talent and holistic development. The dedication of students, teachers, and staff played a crucial role in making the event a resounding success. As the curtains closed, it was evident that Sangam had not just celebrated talent but also created lasting memories for all who participated.

With its vibrant spirit and spectacular performances, Sangam has set a high benchmark for the years to come, ensuring that the legacy of creativity and excellence continues at Indus Valley World School.