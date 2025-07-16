Calcutta Youth Meet

Calcutta Youth Meet 2025 Prelims Wraps Up with Electrifying Performances - Grand Finale Soon!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
11:17 AM

CYM 2025

Summary
The city’s cultural pulse just hit a new high as Calcutta Youth Meet (CYM) Chapter 9 shattered records with a staggering 54 fashion show teams lighting up the iconic Sovabazar Rajbari Natmandir. Recognised as Eastern India’s largest student-led youth festival, this edition of CYM turned into a spectacular celebration of talent, creativity, and unapologetic youthful energy.

Organised by Script Productions, CYM 9 has already witnessed overwhelming participation with over 2,500 direct participants and an expected crowd of 5,000+ attendees during the three action-packed preliminary days from June 27 to 29, 2025.

Event Highlights That Stole the Show

  • June 27: Battle of the Bands — high-voltage performances by top youth bands.
  • June 28: Group Dance and Fashion Show — synchronised moves and bold, themed runway looks.
  • June 29: Fashion Show (Day 2) — fresh designs, new teams, and standout concepts ruled the stage.

Participants began prepping as early as January 2025, perfecting their craft for a high-stakes competitive platform featuring core events like Miss & Mr Calcutta, Short Film, Photography, Treasure Hunt, and more.

CYM 2025

Presented in association with 93.5 Red FM as the official radio partner and Flavours of Africa as the food partner, CYM has always been more than a fest — it’s a youthquake shaking Kolkata’s creative and cultural scene.

Since its inception, CYM has welcomed icons like Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, and Rupam Islam, and continues to be a launchpad for the next generation of Indian talent.

The grand finals are set for September 26–27, 2025, at Gyan Manch, Kolkata, and if the prelims are any indication, the finale promises to be unforgettable.

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
11:17 AM
Calcutta Youth Meet Fest
