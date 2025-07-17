Launch your aviation career with guaranteed airline placement

Hindustan Aviation Academy (HAA), an approved DGCA CAR 147 Basic MTO, invites aspiring candidates to enrol in its Cadet Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) Training Programme, with the option to pursue a B.Sc. in Aircraft Maintenance.
HAA’s 2½-year AME course, offered in collaboration with a leading international airline, provides expert training and guarantees placement upon successful completion.
Eligibility criteria:
Candidates must have passed 12th standard (or equivalent) with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing a minimum of 50% marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of at least 60%.
Programme highlights:
• Selection is conducted jointly by HAA and the airline.
• Selected candidates will undergo comprehensive Cadet AME training at HAA.
• Direct placement with the airline upon successful completion.
• Hands-on training aligned with industry standards and aviation regulatory requirements.
