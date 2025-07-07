AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET- Details Here

Summary Candidates who have passed AP EAMCET 2025 can apply for the counselling process at the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET As per the counselling schedule, candidates can pay the fee and apply online up to July 16

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education or APSCHE commenced the online counselling process for undergraduate admissions through the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2025). Candidates who have passed AP EAMCET 2025 can apply for the counselling process at the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates can pay the fee and apply online up to July 16. Online verification of certificates at notified help centres will be done up to July 17, APSCHE said.

Candidates can exercise their web options up from July 13 to 18. They can change their web options on July 19. Seat allotment result for the first phase of AP EAMCET counselling will be announced on July 22. Candidates need to report at allotted colleges for admission between July 23 and 26. Classes for this batch will begin on August 4.

To apply for AP EAMCET counselling 2025, candidates must pass the Intermediate or Class 12 final exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (45 per cent for OCs and 40 per cent for reserved categories). Candidates should also be Indian nationals and satisfy the local / non-local status requirements.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.