Consortium of National Law Universities

Consortium of NLUs Closes CLAT Counselling 2026 Registration Tomorrow; Round 1 Allotment on Jan 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2025
12:21 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates who have been invited to participate can complete their registration on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round must pay the admission fee and confirm their seats between January 7 and January 15

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration process for CLAT counselling 2026 at 10 pm tomorrow. Eligible candidates who have been invited to participate can complete their registration on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

To register for the counselling process, candidates from the general category are required to pay Rs 30,000, while candidates from reserved categories need to pay Rs 20,000 as the counselling registration fee. The CLAT counselling process includes registration, payment of the counselling fee, filling and locking of choices, and acceptance of the allotted seat.

According to the official schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment list will be released on January 7. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round must pay the admission fee and confirm their seats between January 7 and January 15.

Candidates allotted a seat at any participating NLU will be required to exercise one of the three options available during counselling — freeze, float, or exit.

  • Freeze option: Candidates who accept the allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose to freeze their seat.
  • Float option: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but wish to remain open to the possibility of securing a higher-preference NLU in subsequent rounds may opt for the float option.
  • Exit option: Candidates who decide not to continue with the counselling process at any stage after registration can choose to exit.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity to participate in CLAT counselling 2026.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2025
12:22 PM
